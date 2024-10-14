Cipriani & Werner Cybersecurity Lands Siebert-Johnson

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriani & Werner, P.C. is pleased to announce that Julie Siebert-Johnson is joining the firm as a partner in the firm's Cybersecurity Breach & Litigation Practice Group in Cipriani & Werner's Philadelphia office. Additionally, Siebert-Johnson will also undertake a newly created role as Head of Training and Development for the firm's growing Cybersecurity practice.

Julie Siebert-Johnson

"We are delighted Julie chose Cipriani & Werner," said John Loyal, co-chair of the firm's Cybersecurity practice. "Her extensive experience on the frontlines of incident response and her years as a leader and mentor to colleagues is a perfect fit for the high bar we have set for our practice."

"I have always relished the opportunity to assist attorneys in their development, frequently training and mentoring both formally and informally," said Siebert-Johnson. "I am excited that the team at Cipriani & Werner share my views regarding the importance and benefits of these endeavors."

What began as a five-member practice group just four years ago, the Cipriani & Werner Cybersecurity Breach & Litigation Practice Group has now grown to over sixty attorneys and support staff members who are critical to running our 24/7/365 cyber hotline operations.

Cipriani & Werner has dedicated the last several years to meeting its goal of becoming one of, if not the fastest growing cybersecurity and litigation practice groups in the nation.

"Ms. Siebert-Johnson is critical to our next phase," continued Loyal. "We will continue to cultivate our existing talent, ensure that we are providing them with the tools to succeed, and advance them to the next step of their professional careers. There is not a single person in the cyber legal industry better suited to lead and develop our talent other than Ms. Siebert-Johnson."

About Cipriani & Werner, P.C.

Cipriani & Werner's Cybersecurity team helps clients with all aspects of data breach preparation and response. Reach the Cyber team 24/7 by contacting 1-833-63-CYBER or [email protected]. Cipriani & Werner is a multidisciplinary law firm with more than two hundred professionals in twenty-one offices serving a global client base.

