Cipriani & Werner, P.C Snags Cyber Industry Veteran John Loyal

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriani & Werner, P.C., one of America's fastest growing law firms, is pleased to announce that John Loyal, former cyber claims manager at Chubb Insurance, has joined the firm's Cyber Practice Group as a Partner and Co-Chair in the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania office.

"We are thrilled to have an attorney and industry professional of John's caliber join our team," said John A. "Jack" Kincaid, Cipriani & Werner's Chief Executive Officer. "His decision to join C&W is a clear confirmation of the quality of the practice Ernie Koschineg [Partner and Senior Practice Group Leader] has built. We now have the foundation to continue to grow our breach response practice and expand further into emerging and growing areas of our privacy and cyber practice."

"Ultimately joining C&W was an easy decision," said John Loyal. "I know that Jack and Ernie are committed to growing the best-of-class in his cyber team and the firm has provided all the support needed to accomplish this."

About Cipriani & Werner



Cipriani & Werner is a multidisciplinary law firm with more than 150 professionals in 14 offices covering 8 states and the District of Columbia. With its reach Cipriani & Werner is able to support the needs of clients on both a regional and national basis.

