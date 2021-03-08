Cipriani & Werner's Cyber Practice Grows with Addition of Michael Bonner

PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriani & Werner, P.C. has added Michael Bonner to the firm's Cyber Practice Group as a Partner in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office. The move comes as the national law firm has seen exponential growth in data breaches, ransomware and other privacy related events that impact both businesses and governments.



"When these incidents occur, it is crucial for leaders to seek guidance and advice from well-qualified and experienced professionals," said John Loyal, co-chair of Cipriani & Werner's Cybersecurity practice. "Adding Michael takes our capabilities to a whole new level. The combination of his cybersecurity experience and his work with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is, frankly, unmatched in the industry."

Prior to joining Cipriani & Werner, Michael was a partner at a boutique law firm, focusing exclusively on cybersecurity and data privacy matters. In his new role, he will help clients navigate the complexities of an incident response, from leading the investigation and developing a communications strategy to determining what obligations the incident may impose upon clients based on state and federal law. Clients also rely on Michael to help them prepare for and respond to state and federal regulatory inquiries and investigations.

Michael prepared for his cybersecurity career by spending over a decade at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, where he most recently served as Assistant Chief of the Special Investigations Unit. As a prosecutor, he investigated and prosecuted all types of matters including violent crimes, property crimes, firearms violations, child sexual abuse, and public corruption. In addition, he served as a supervising prosecutor for the Philadelphia County Investigating Grand Jury.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with John, Ernie Koschineg, and the Cipriani & Werner Cyber team," said Bonner. "I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to contribute to the growth and continued success of their Cybersecurity practice."

