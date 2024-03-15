Cipriani & Werner's Higgins Approved as UK Solicitor, Expanding Firm's Services

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriani & Werner, P.C. is pleased to announce that Hilary Flack Higgins, a partner in the firm's Cybersecurity Breach & Litigation Practice was certified as Solicitor within the United Kingdom. Higgins is a partner in Cipriani & Werner's Philadelphia office, one of the fastest growing law firms in the cyber insurance legal market and its global clientele increasingly require additional resources and capabilities outside the United States.

"We could not be more proud of Hilary for this unprecedented accomplishment," said John Loyal, co-chair of Cipriani & Werner's Cybersecurity practice. "Not only is Hilary one of the leading incident response coaches in the country, but this will now make her one of the few practitioners in the entire cyber market to hold dual certifications. We will now be able to serve our clients as seamlessly as ever while continuing to separate ourselves from other firms in the market."

Ms. Higgins helps protect Cipriani & Werner's clients by preparing them for a data security event and helping them respond quickly and effectively to such an event or a subsequent regulatory investigation. Her services include post-event analysis and response, directing forensic investigations, determining the scope of the incident, and advising on any notice obligations required by state and federal law. Since the European Union implemented its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines in 2018, companies both inside and outside the EU have faced a significant increase in compliance obligations.

"I am immensely grateful to the Cipriani & Werner team for their support during this process," said Higgins. "I am looking forward to offering our clients a consistent experience in responding to cyber threats to their US and UK based operations."

Cipriani & Werner's Cyber team helps clients with all aspects of data breach preparation and response. Reach the Cyber team 24/7 by contacting 1-833-63-CYBER or [email protected].

About Cipriani & Werner

Cipriani & Werner is a multidisciplinary law firm with more than 190 professionals in 21 offices serving a global client base.