Cipriani, Urth Caffé and SoulCycle Debut First Las Vegas Locations At Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas announces the addition of three iconic brands to the resort's collection of world-class dining and wellness offerings. Debuting in Las Vegas for the first time on Friday, November 9, Cipriani, Urth Caffé, and SoulCycle are dynamic new standouts in the city's vibrant lifestyle scene, and exemplify the one-of-a-kind guest experiences that can only be found at Wynn.

Cipriani, the internationally celebrated hospitality four-generation brand, continues its global growth with Cipriani Las Vegas, their first restaurant on the West Coast. Classic Cipriani design elements abound, including glossy walnut and chrome details, terrazzo floors, and color and lighting accents unique to the Las Vegas space.

Urth Caffé exclusively offers organic heirloom coffees, with the new location being the first U.S. expansion outside of California for the Los Angeles-based brand. Guests who enjoy a more relaxed contemporary vibe can gather around the eatery's centerpiece of a handmade ceramic tile fountain highlighted by a star-shaped skylight.

Just steps away is SoulCycle, the indoor cycling phenomenon ideal for visitors focused on fitness, or for locals looking for a new type of group workout experience. Powered by an innovative state-of-the-art cycling studio that reflects the ever-changing excitement and energy of Las Vegas, SoulCycle offers daily classes taught by world-class instructors.

For information, hours of operation, menus, reservations, and additional shops opening at Wynn, please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.

