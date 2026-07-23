CIQ Arms Federal Agencies and Contractors with Kernel-Level Detection and BOD 26-04-Compliant Remediation

RLC Pro Hardened and Ascender Pro together give federal teams kernel exploitation detection as it happens and CVE remediation before it wipes out an entire fleet

RENO, Nev., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIQ, the founding commercial sponsor of Rocky Linux, today announced the launch of an RLC Pro Hardened and Ascender Pro deployment that gives federal agencies real-time kernel exploit detection, audit-ready compliance, and automated remediation in a single deployment. The pairing gives federal teams a stronger position inside the three-day remediation window Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 26-04 sets for the highest-risk vulnerabilities on federal systems.

On June 10, 2026, CISA issued BOD 26-04, and the three-day clock starts when a flaw enters the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, not when a patch ships. For the most dangerous vulnerabilities, the exploit often arrives before the patch does, leaving agencies with a compliance deadline and no fix to apply yet. Non-compliance penalties can include a range of administrative consequences, including greater regulatory oversight and asset disconnection.

RLC Pro Hardened, CIQ's federal-ready Enterprise Linux distribution, answers that gap. It is the first Enterprise Linux distribution to ship runtime kernel exploitation detection enabled and supported by default, giving agencies a record of what happened during the window before a fix shipped. CIQ delivered that capability well before BOD 26-04 put federal agencies on a three-day clock.

"A single critical vulnerability can impact an entire federal fleet before it's even confirmed as a CVE," said Gregory Kurtzer, founder and CEO of CIQ. "RLC Pro Hardened's LKRG catches the exploit behavior at the kernel the moment it happens, patch or no patch. Once remediation is required, Ascender Pro orchestrates it across the entire fleet and proves it happened, system by system. Agencies get both sides covered without rebuilding their infrastructure."

RLC Pro Hardened ships with Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG), which validates kernel integrity continuously and records kernel-level exploitation as it happens. The distribution also arrives audit-ready, with FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography and CIQ-engineered lockdown playbooks for DISA STIG, CIS and NIST 800-171.

Ascender Pro adds Reaqt, an event-driven engine that watches fleet logs, matches them against rule sets, and fires the right Ansible playbook automatically. Across a fleet, that closes issues faster than manual, ticket-driven review.

More About BOD 26-04

BOD 26-04 replaced the severity-score deadlines of BOD 22-01 and BOD 19-02 with a risk model. It scores each vulnerability on four factors: public exposure, presence in the KEV catalog, exploit automation and technical impact. A vulnerability that meets all four carries a three-calendar-day remediation deadline, the shortest CISA has set in a Binding Operational Directive. Agency remediation policies must support the directive by August 7, 2026.

About CIQ

CIQ is the founding support and services partner for Rocky Linux and a leading provider of enterprise Linux infrastructure. CIQ delivers commercially supported Linux offerings, high-performance computing solutions and AI infrastructure to enterprises, government agencies, research institutions and supercomputing centers worldwide. CIQ's products include the Rocky Linux from CIQ (RLC Pro) family of operating systems, Ascender Pro for IT automation, Fuzzball job-based container orchestration, Warewulf cluster provisioning and Apptainer, the leading container system for high-performance computing. For more information, visit ciq.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey Communications for CIQ

[email protected]

SOURCE CIQ