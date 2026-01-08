CIQ Delivers Turnkey Sovereign AI with Service Endpoints Capability, Transforming Fuzzball Into Complete Training and Inference Platform

Organizations can now develop, fine-tune, validate and operationalize AI/AI ops models and process flows in turnkey controlled environments eliminating external dependencies while maintaining full control and portability.

RENO, Nev., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and a leader in high-performance software infrastructure, today announced Service Endpoints, a new capability for its Fuzzball platform. Service Endpoints enables Fuzzball to be a turnkey, sovereign AI infrastructure platform by unifying model training, fine-tuning, validation and inference in single, portable workflows. Organizations can now develop and serve AI models entirely from on-premises or hybrid environments, eliminating reliance on external platforms while maintaining complete control over proprietary and sensitive data.

Service Endpoints brings training and inference into a single, portable workflow so teams stop treating deployment as a separate platform and a manual handoff. Service Endpoints lets users define and run persistent endpoints alongside training and fine-tuning steps within the same orchestrated pipeline. The result is accelerated time to first token, fewer brittle deployment pipelines, less unbudgeted technical debt and more time reclaimed for iteration and innovation as AI initiatives scale.

The capability combines batch computing (for training and fine-tuning) with persistent services (for high-performance inference and interactive development) in unified workflow definitions. This solves a critical challenge in sovereign AI: existing platforms force organizations to choose between cloud convenience and data sovereignty, or to custom build separate systems for model development and deployment. Fuzzball delivers both capabilities in a single platform leveraging workflows that run identically on premises, in cloud or across hybrid environments.

"Organizations want to use AI with their proprietary data in environments that they control, without sending their data to external platforms," said Jonathon Anderson, Fuzzball Product Lead at CIQ. "Fuzzball Service Endpoints treats the entire AI stack as a composable unified workflow that can be iterated on and refactored to meet your specific requirements. This gives you complete control over your AI experience, whether you're fine-tuning a model or orchestrating a suite of coordinating agents."

Beyond sovereign AI, Service Endpoints fundamentally changes how researchers and engineers interact with other use cases of high-performance computing. Service Endpoints provides native support for Jupyter, VDI, visualization and other services while enabling real-time inspection and adjustment of running workflows. This allows researchers to observe simulations in progress, validate results midstream and guide computations as they run, accelerating innovation cycles across research domains.

All batch jobs, internal services and interactive endpoints are defined and managed within a single, portable Fuzzball workflow. This unified approach eliminates the complexity of coordinating separate systems and ensures workflows remain reproducible and portable across any Fuzzball environment.

The new capability enables three distinct categories of high-impact use cases:

Turnkey sovereign AI: Fuzzball simplifies technical complications in sovereign AI. With it, teams can deploy the complete AI lifecycle, from data ingestion through training, fine-tuning, validation and inference, as a single workflow without external dependencies. Your AI stack runs identically on-premises or in the cloud and eliminates the complexity of integrating separate systems. Teams maintain complete control over proprietary data while achieving simplicity previously only available through proprietary cloud platforms. For regulated industries, defense applications and organizations with data sovereignty requirements, this delivers both compliance and velocity.

Fuzzball simplifies technical complications in sovereign AI. With it, teams can deploy the complete AI lifecycle, from data ingestion through training, fine-tuning, validation and inference, as a single workflow without external dependencies. Your AI stack runs identically on-premises or in the cloud and eliminates the complexity of integrating separate systems. Teams maintain complete control over proprietary data while achieving simplicity previously only available through proprietary cloud platforms. For regulated industries, defense applications and organizations with data sovereignty requirements, this delivers both compliance and velocity. High-performance service (inference) processes: Traditional microservice platforms often prioritize web functionality at the expense of performance. Fuzzball Service Endpoints supports automated coordination within and between workflows, allowing batch jobs and persistent services (such as databases, parallel compute environments and APIs) to communicate seamlessly without impacting performance.

Traditional microservice platforms often prioritize web functionality at the expense of performance. Fuzzball Service Endpoints supports automated coordination within and between workflows, allowing batch jobs and persistent services (such as databases, parallel compute environments and APIs) to communicate seamlessly without impacting performance. Interactive access to HPC resources: Whether you use Jupyter notebooks, virtual desktops or other interactive or visualization tools, Fuzzball makes it easy to use your high-performance resources interactively in real time. This democratizes HPC access for data scientists and researchers who need or prefer GUI-based environments while working at cluster scale.

Fuzzball Service Endpoints is designed specifically for performance-sensitive environments. It preserves bare metal performance while introducing service-oriented flexibility. Reference workflows and catalog examples, including virtual desktops, Jupyter notebooks, visualization tools and sovereign AI stacks are available at launch to help users get started quickly.

Additional Resources

CIQ will host a live webinar demonstrating Fuzzball Service Endpoints on January 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will showcase sovereign AI implementations and real-world use cases, providing technical guidance for teams evaluating interactive HPC workflow orchestration and on-premises AI infrastructure. Register at https://events.ciq.com/webinar/sovereign-ai-interactive-hpc/.

For more information about Fuzzball Service Endpoints, read the technical blog post: https://ciq.com/blog/ai-workflow-orchestration-unified-training-inference/

About CIQ

CIQ is building the next-generation secure and performant software infrastructure stack for the AI era. CIQ helps organizations simplify, unify and democratize high-performance computing and enterprise IT. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of products like Fuzzball, Warewulf Pro, Ascender Pro and Rocky Linux from CIQ. The company provides scalable, open infrastructure solutions that empower innovation from the operating system up. CIQ is trusted by organizations modernizing for a future defined by data and AI. Learn more at https://ciq.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey.co for CIQ

[email protected]

SOURCE CIQ