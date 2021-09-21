CIQ Forms Strategic Partnership with RunSafe Security - Leading Software Protection Program Now Built-In for Rocky Linux Users

ALBANY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIQ (https://ciq.co/) officially announced a strategic partnership with RunSafe Security to provide users of Rocky Linux the most advanced cybersecurity measures available. RunSafe is the developer of the patented Alkemist immunization technology that cyber-hardens software without slowing down developers. CIQ is a one-stop platform delivering dedicated support options for businesses and organizations using Rocky Linux.

"The strategic partnership brings the application-level value of RunSafe's Alkemist to the entire operating system, offering a simple turnkey deployment for bare metal computers, virtual machines, and containers," said Gregory Kurtzer, CEO of CIQ.

CIQ and RunSafe: Virtually Unbreakable, Built-In Protection

RunSafe prevents attackers from taking control of software, stops existing vulnerabilities from spreading throughout multiple devices, and keep developers focused on what they do best: developing new software. RunSafe's Alkemist immunization technology is built directly into Rocky Linux and is remotely deployable, using patented Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and Moving Target Defense (MTD) techniques for a full cyber-hardening defense transformation.

"Ultimately, this partnership with CIQ provides a new level of vulnerability protection for Rocky Linux users," said Doug Britton, CTO of RunSafe Security. "Alkemist is the only automated cyber hardening solution that protects open source, in-house developed code, and third-party binaries – thwarting attackers who employ the most common and devastating exploits available."

About RunSafe

Based in McLean, Virginia, RunSafe Security is on a mission to disrupt hacker economics by immunizing software from cyberattacks without slowing down developers. RunSafe's patented technology inoculates customers' systems from an entire class of cyberattacks by stopping the infection at its source. RunSafe Security's customers span the critical infrastructure, IIoT, automotive, medical, DevSecOps, cloud workloads, and national security industries. Learn more at: https://runsafesecurity.com/ .

About CIQ

CIQ started with the goal of empowering people and communities based on a single but important principle: individuals matter. We know what it is like to build networks from the ground up – we're programmers and engineers too. So we understand what is needed to offer intelligent support with enterprise software that empowers individuals to do great things. CIQ has already received favorable reviews from Forbes, TechRepublic, TechRadar, and ZDNet; while Rocky Linux is fully supported and backed by the world's leading retail and tech titans, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Learn more about CIQ at: https://ciq.co/.

