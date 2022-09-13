CIR Introduces New Analyst Advisory Service Targeting Co-Packaged Optics Space

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm, CIR, today announced the launch of its new market analyst advisory service focused on co-packaged optics (CPO). The firm will now expand its coverage of the CPO space -- beyond its annual CPO forecast and analysis report -- to provide on-going assessments of key market, technology and supplier developments along with updated forecasting throughout the year.

In CIR's latest report, "Markets for Co-Packaged Optics 2022-2030" the firm projects CPO will generate $5.4 billion in revenues by 2027. CPO can provide the infrastructure necessary for the new breed of latency sensitive AI, ML and VR traffic. CIR sees this new kind of traffic driving demand for network capacity in the coming decade much like video traffic has before. But, in order for CPO to take its place in the long line of successful optoelectronic technologies that have come before it, there is still much to be done.

CIR is also offering a trial subscription of its CPO Watch Service which is an element of the overall CIR CPO program. Companies interested in learning more about the firm's coverage or wanting to request a trial version of CPO Watch can do so at https://cir-inc.com/co-packaged-optics/

About the Program:

CIR's Co-Packaged Optics Service covers co-packaged optics markets, technologies, suppliers, standards and more. The Service deliverables consist of industry analyst reports, forecasts, market briefs and analyst inquiry time providing CIR clients with actionable analysis of opportunities and future possibilities in this growing segment.

"CPO technology has reached the stage where a more dedicated analyst coverage is needed," says Lawrence Gasman, President of CIR and the program's research director. "We believe that CIR's Co-Packaged Optics Service will provide the necessary support to firms looking to position themselves to succeed in this emerging space."

Topic coverage of service: New commercial products, vendor announcements, investment trends and M&A, applications/demand factors, major installations and user studies, MSAs and standards, components, materials and more.

Data breakouts for forecasts: Type of data center, end-user industry, network location (inter-building, inter-machine, rack), non-data center applications (HPC, aerospace, etc.), module vs. components, materials, shipments, volumes, revenues and markets.

Companies Addressed: Anritsu, Ayar Labs, Broadcom, Corning, Furukawa, IBM, Intel, Kaiam, Lightmatter, Lumentum, Meta, Marvell, Microsoft, Molex, POET Technologies, Rain Tree Photonics, Ranovus, SENKO, TE Connectivity, Tencent and more.

About CIR:

Since 1978, CIR has been providing market research, analysis and forecasting of networking technologies, components, electronics, and services with telecommunications and high-speed data environments. We are a recognized leader in the optical networking and components space having issued hundreds of studies examining the optical value chain from the core to the edge to enterprise environments.

