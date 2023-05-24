Cirba Solutions & Volta to Advance Battery Materials Space

News provided by

Cirba Solutions

24 May, 2023, 08:06 ET

Cirba Solutions & Volta Energy Technologies Collaborating to Advance Strategic Focus in the Battery Materials Space

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirba Solutions, the largest and most comprehensive battery materials and management processor for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap, announced today that it has agreed to partner with Volta Energy Technologies, LLC "Volta", a venture capital firm backed by some of the biggest names in energy and energy storage materials.

Working with an established leader in the battery recycling industry with more than 30 years of experience fits directly within Volta's model of making connections between innovators and companies to enable advancements in batteries, storage and related technologies for electric vehicles, electric power and other applications. Cirba Solutions and Volta will be collaborating in numerous strategic areas to advance a closed-loop ecosystem for battery materials. The transition to electrification is accelerating, and with lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing expected to reach more than 900 GWh of capacity by 2030 in North America, organizations are looking for partnerships today to help with the growing demand of critical materials for their facilities.

"We look forward to working with Cirba Solutions. Their vertically integrated approach and decades of expertise are valuable at a time when companies need a trusted solution to support battery material requirements and their efforts to establish a sustainable, circular economy," said Jeff Chamberlain, CEO of Volta. 

Cirba Solutions is a dominant figure with industry-leading capabilities in collection, logistics, processing and scalable programs for electric vehicles and post-consumer batteries. The partnership with Volta will bring advancements to the battery materials sector through a holistic approach to a circular battery supply chain, providing added value and significant benefits to manufacturers.

Exhibited through its expanding footprint, technology roadmap, over $82 million recently awarded Department of Energy grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over $300 million in investment from EQT Infrastructure and Marubeni Corporation, Cirba Solutions is forging the creation of the closed-loop battery recycling landscape.

"The battery materials market is at a turning point. Working with Volta's trusted and highly regarded team is an incredible privilege and will enable us to be on the leading edge of technology and strategic partnerships. We both share the passion for innovation and providing a solutions-oriented approach for the market," said David Klanecky, President & CEO of Cirba Solutions.

Cirba Solutions and Volta will deliver value for the sustainable battery supply chain by providing cost-effective solutions and enhancing the growing domestic manufacturing needs through using regional battery materials to enhance recycled battery content for lithium-ion batteries.

ABOUT CIRBA SOLUTIONS
Cirba Solutions is the most trusted and only complete service provider in the battery management industry, taking batteries at end-of-life, processing them to extract critical materials and supply these materials back in the supply chain. With an operational, differentiated platform the full suite of capabilities addresses lithium-ion and cross-chemistry battery demand supporting a circular battery supply chain for the industry. It is the leader in end-to-end battery recycling management solutions, offering battery-centric logistics, collection program solutions, second-life applications, and validating cathode production, with technological processes that emphasize environmental compliance. Cirba Solutions combines the resources and expertise of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies, and Battery Solutions.

www.cirbasolutions.com 
Follow Cirba Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Volta Energy Technologies
Volta Energy Technologies identifies and invests in battery and energy storage technology after performing deep diligence with the support of unparalleled global research institutions. Seeded by strategic corporate investors, Volta connects innovators with investors and relevant industries that are adopting energy storage technology, delivering strategic returns for all.

To learn more, visit volta.vc and follow @VoltaEnergyTech on Twitter.

SOURCE Cirba Solutions

Also from this source

Cirba Solutions Announces Agreement with Honda to Collaborate Toward Sourcing Sustainable EV Battery Materials in North America

Cirba Solutions to Build World-Class EV Battery Materials Facility in South Carolina

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.