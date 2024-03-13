Cirba Solutions Announces Appointment of Chief Legal Officer

The leader in sustainable battery materials processing welcomes industry veteran to continue its commitment to excellence in sustainability and battery materials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirba Solutions, the premier battery recycling and battery materials company for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap, announced the appointment of Jake Wilson as Chief Legal Officer. Wilson brings over 20 years of experience handling domestic and international legal matters, governance, compliance, M&A, strategy and business development in the logistics and chemicals industries. Wilson will lead all legal and compliance activities for the company and provide strategic guidance and corporate governance oversight.

Jake Wilson, Chief Legal Officer at Cirba Solutions

"To be part of an organization with a distinguished history of providing sustainable battery recycling services and solutions, an outstanding culture and a rapidly expanding operational footprint is exciting. I am thrilled to join the company at such a pivotal time and look forward to working with a remarkable team to continue the growth and success of the company," said Wilson.

Wilson most recently served as Vice President, Corporate Business Development Strategy at Albemarle Corporation, where he was responsible for leading Albemarle's enterprise-wide inorganic growth strategy. Previously, Wilson served as Vice President, Legal Affairs, where he was responsible for leading Albemarle's global legal function. He previously served as chief counsel for each of Albemarle's global business units and held responsibility for Albemarle's corporate legal function, including securities, governance and corporate secretarial matters. Prior to joining Albemarle, Wilson managed M&A, corporate and securities law matters at FedEx Corporation, where he played a key role in its international growth strategy. Before moving in-house, Wilson practiced corporate and securities law at Haynes and Boone, LLP.

"We are pleased to welcome Jake to Cirba Solutions. He is a proven leader that takes a collaborative approach, embodies professionalism, and will serve as a strong strategic business partner," said David Klanecky, President & CEO of Cirba Solutions. "Jake brings exceptional experience supporting high-growth organizations in legal, governance and compliance matters. His leadership will play an integral role in steering the company through future opportunities, ensuring that our legal strategies support the company's growth and innovation."

Wilson earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Southern Methodist University and his law degree with honors from Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law.

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling materials and management company using advanced technology to extract critical materials from scrap and used batteries and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. The only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities. Creating a circular battery supply chain is critical to ensuring that today's resources are used to their fullest potential.

