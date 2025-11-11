Cirba Solutions Hosting Free Public Battery Recycling Collection Event at its Mesa Facility to Celebrate America Recycles Day (Nov. 13)

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America Recycles Day and to expand its commitment to educating communities on the importance of safely recycling end-of-life batteries, Cirba Solutions is working to make battery recycling more accessible. To support this, Cirba Solutions, the premier North American battery recycling materials and refinement company, will be hosting a battery recycling collection event at its Mesa, Ariz. facility on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The public is welcome to drop off their end-of-life batteries for free recycling in Mesa on Thursday, Nov. 13 from 9:00am to 4:00pm local time. The facility is located at 618 E Auto Center Dr. STE 111, Mesa, Ariz. 85204.

Cirba Solutions handles all battery chemistries and formats, and on the day of the collection event, will be accepting these materials for recycling:

Alkaline

Zinc Carbon

Nickel Cadmium (NiCd)

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Lithium-ion

Mercury containing devices

Lithium Primary

Mercury batteries

Silver Oxide

Lead Acid (non-spillable)

Small electronics (cellphones, tablets, activity trackers, power tools, etc.)

Cirba Solutions will also accept damaged and defective batteries for safe and proper recycling.

Prior to dropping off batteries for safe handling and recycling, consumers are asked to secure the terminals of the batteries with clear tape. There is a 200 lb. maximum limit, per vehicle, of batteries that can be dropped off for recycling.

Cirba Solutions recently launched its WeRecycle Interactive Battery Recycling Map. The map provides consumers with local businesses and organizations that accept batteries, including lithium-ion, for recycling. By entering a zip code, city or state, the interactive map will populate with nearby recycling locations for end-of-life batteries. The map features nearly 750 locations across the United States where consumers can recycle used batteries, including retailers, municipalities and Cirba Solutions locations.

"It's critical to our communities that consumers know where to recycle batteries and that they have access to battery recycling facilities. For example, a study we conducted in 2024 concluded that nearly 40% of consumers did not know that lithium batteries could be recycled and nearly 60% did not know where to recycle batteries," said Daniel Beltran, Mesa Plant Manager at Cirba Solutions. "Through events like this at our Mesa facility and our interactive WeRecycle battery recycling map, we have the opportunity to engage and work more closely with local communities to educate people on how to safely handle and recycle batteries to help close the knowledge gap."

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is the most experienced North American leader in critical minerals recovery and refinement, extracting critical materials from scrap and used batteries and then supplying those high purity metals back into the supply chain. As the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities, Cirba Solutions is leading the creation of a domestic supply chain.

