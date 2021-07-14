Circa Acquires Leading Diversity Recruiting Company

Last summer's nationwide social movement reinforced the importance of diversity in the workforce. Research shows that workforces with above-average diversity report innovation revenue 19 percentage points higher than that of companies with below-average diversity. Also, nearly two-thirds of candidates (64 percent) say that diversity and inclusion is an important factor in their decision to accept a job offer.

Having a diverse workforce enables organizations to understand and meet the needs of people from all races and genders, creating an atmosphere that supports positive relationships and communications. Embracing different backgrounds and perspectives lead to change of ideas, knowledge, and ways of doing things.

"The acquisition of DiversityJobs is an important strategic step for Circa," said Patrick Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer for Circa. "This helps to accelerate Circa's continued growth and positions Circa as the leader in diversity focused talent acquisition solutions. The joining of the two companies shows our commitment to being the industry leader of best-in-class products to solve workforce diversity, talent acquisition and compliance management for companies."

An employment site developed by LatPro, Inc., DiversityJobs.com is a WEDDLE's User's Choice Award Winner for 2009, and holds the #1 ranking on Google, Yahoo and MSN for "diversity jobs." In addition to connecting under-represented groups to current openings with new employers dedicated to a diverse workforce, DiversityJobs.com also promotes diversity education and inclusion in the workplace through its blog and social network, which has covered breaking news and relevant information on diversity issues since 2006.





Circa™ (CircaWorks.com), is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams and is the largest provider of OFCCP compliance solutions. Research shows that companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 sourced diverse talent for over 5M jobs via its distribution network of recruitment portals.

