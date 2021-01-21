Circa Announces Appointment of Craig E. Leen to its Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce that Craig E. Leen, former Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) at the U.S. Department of Labor, will be joining its Board of Directors effective January 21, 2021.

As the OFCCP Director, Mr. Leen led the federal agency responsible for administering and enforcing the equal employment opportunity regulations to ensure that those who conduct business with the federal government (federal contractors and subcontractors) comply with their affirmative action and nondiscrimination obligations.

Craig Leen, Circa's New Board Member Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa

Under his leadership, the agency achieved record enforcement recoveries in FY 2019 and FY 2020 for victims of employment discrimination, and advanced directives and rulemaking that promoted transparency, certainty, efficiency, and recognition, which has significantly changed the agency's approach to enforcement and substantially improved its relationship with contractors.

The agency under his direction introduced Focused Reviews and Compliance Checks, which enabled OFCCP to reach, evaluate, and provide compliance assistance to a greater number of contractors.

Prior to joining OFCCP, Mr. Leen served as the City Attorney of Coral Gables, Florida, where he practiced in the areas of constitutional law and civil rights, including working on a comprehensive inclusion program for individuals with disabilities.

"Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of leaders committed to providing best-in-class solutions to forward-thinking employers who believe in the transformative power of diversity," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa. "We are excited to channel Craig Leen's talent, expertise, insight, and passion into furthering our mission to help companies develop a more diverse and inclusive workforce. As an integral part of our Board, Craig will be a driving force in our thought leadership efforts and the development of Circa's next generation of compliance and diversity technology solutions to better the workforce."

"I'm excited to serve on the Circa Board. Circa has a great reputation in the equal employment opportunity compliance field, helping contractors to fully comply with OFCCP and other regulatory requirements," said Craig Leen. "I'm happy to have the chance to help Circa achieve its mission and continue my positive work in this critical field."

Circa provides SaaS-based OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on a level, equitable playing field that meet organizations' needs to build high-performing, diverse teams. Diversity and inclusion are not only proven to drive employee satisfaction but also increase revenue for employers.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

