Circa Announces New Partnership with Pereless Systems

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce our formal partnership with New Jersey-based Pereless Systems, provider of recruitment management solutions that includes applicant tracking systems, HR software and pre-employment services for over 20 years.

The purpose of our partnership is to improve diversity outcomes across the shared customer base and support federal contractors with their HR consulting and compliance planning needs. Pereless Systems will refer Circa's SaaS-based technology solutions to their customers while Circa promotes Pereless Systems and their ATS On Demand (SMB solution) to our customers.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on an equitable playing field for organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams. The company is expanding its product and service offerings through partnerships as customers are seeking a more robust solution from industry leaders like Circa. Pereless Systems is a recognized expert in recruitment solutions that help create jobs, automate applications, manage talent, and hire new employees.

"By aligning with industry leaders like Pereless Systems, we are able to reinforce our commitment and dedication to building high-performing teams and accelerating their success," Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa said. "Working together to enhance our OFCCP and Diversity technology solutions helps companies develop a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Diversity and inclusion are not only proven to drive employee satisfaction but also increase revenue for employers."

"As the CEO of a company serving the HR industry for 20 years, I have witnessed several shifts of technological innovations that change how recruiters hire," said Arthur Pereless, CEO, Pereless Systems. "The latest change is the focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategies in the workplace with the recruitment industry at the forefront. To solidify our solution in this area we are proud to announce our partnership with Circa Solutions."

To launch our partnership, Circa will work closely with Pereless Systems on a series of thought leadership focused webinar events in February and OFCCP and Diversity content development.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

About Pereless Systems

Pereless Systems is an enterprise applicant tracking software (ATS) for medium to large-sized companies (1,000+). All ATS recruitment features and capabilities are included. Technology, Healthcare, Education, & Non-profit are some of the industries Pereless Systems serves. Pereless Systems provide hundreds of clients within Retail, Technology, Non-profit, Public Institutions, and more an affordable platform to create jobs, automate applications, manage talent, and hire new employees.

