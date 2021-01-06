Circa Announces Partnership with AAP Provider DCI Consulting Group

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Circa announces a formal partnership with Washington DC-based DCI Consulting Group, a human resources risk management consulting firm specializing in OFCCP compliance, pay equity, and other workforce analytics. Circa is partnering with DCI to provide its customers and prospects access to high-quality affirmative action planning and other workforce analytic solutions from an industry leading organization.

This partnership aims to improve diversity outcomes across the shared customer base and support federal contractors with their affirmative action and HR consulting planning needs. DCI Consulting and Circa will work together on building resources and providing more options for their clients.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on a level, equitable playing field that meet organizations' needs to build high-performing, diverse teams. Circa is expanding their offering through this partnership as customers are seeking a more robust solution from industry leaders. DCI is a recognized expert in systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, pay equity analyses, diversity metrics, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support.

"Research, the rebrand of the company, and our new strategic vision support the driving demand for entities seeking diverse workforces," Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa said. "Launching these partnerships complements our core OFCCP and diversity solutions and helps customers with turn-key solutions that help them build high-performing teams and accelerate their success."

With 20 years of experience, DCI Consulting Group is an industry leader in providing Affirmative Action Plan solutions, pay equity, and workforce analytic solutions. They form strategic partners with their clients to leverage data for meaningful analyses that drive organizational change. Their wide array of services can support clients in preparing audit-ready Affirmative Action Plans, actionable pay equity studies, and their industry-experts will assist in navigating audits. DCI clients have unparalleled access to analytic solutions. They also provide metrics for diversity, equity, and inclusion studies, personnel selection, and litigation support.

"Thought leadership and continued growth are values at DCI. We are excited to partner with Circa for the opportunities to create additional resources and share knowledge with our clients as well as the opportunity to share our services with a broader market," David Cohen, President of DCI Consulting.

To drive mutual success, Circa will showcase DCI Consulting products and services to customers and prospects, feature them in marketing events and on the company's website, and work with them on thought leadership content.

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 4500+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

DCI Consulting Group is a human resources compliance, data analytics, and litigation support firm. DCI leverages its expertise in industrial and organizational psychology and labor economics to understand its client's organizational challenges and to identify strategic solutions. DCI Consulting is strategically located in Washington, D.C. Since 2001, DCI has provided expert solutions to hundreds of employers on the complex issues of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) compliance. Members of their consulting staff are recognized experts in systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, pay equity analyses, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support.

