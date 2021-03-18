Circa Announces Partnership with Greenhouse Software

MILWAUKEE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce its formal partnership with Greenhouse , the hiring software company. More than an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Greenhouse helps businesses become great at hiring with its complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity methodology and large partner ecosystem.

Using Greenhouse developer resources and open network, Circa will be able to seamlessly promote customers' open roles to their diversity network of job boards. Once the integration is in place employers' jobs will automatically be mirrored into their Circa account within 24 - 48 hours and posted to Circa's extensive network of 15,500 community organizations and over 600 local employment websites. Through utilization of Circa's automatic, proactive and targeted outreach tools, employers will be in a better position to meet their diversity recruitment goals and/or OFCCP Compliance needs. These outreach, posting and reporting tools provide employees with support to build more diverse, innovative and high-performing teams.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on an equitable playing field for organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams. The company is expanding its product and service offerings through its partnerships as customers are seeking more robust solutions from industry leaders like Circa.

"By aligning with industry leaders like Greenhouse, we are able to reinforce our commitment and dedication to building high-performing teams and accelerating our customers' success," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa. "Working together to enhance our OFCCP and Diversity technology solutions helps companies develop a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Diversity and inclusion are not only proven to drive employee satisfaction but also increase the bottom line for employers."

"Greenhouse is no stranger to helping companies build comprehensive hiring tech stacks to find and hire the right candidates," said Garret Starr, Director of Partnerships, Greenhouse Software. "Entering into this partnership with Circa allows us to continue growing our DE&I tech stack that offers our mutual customers access to a wide-range of tools, resources and information that makes it easier to promote jobs where candidates are located."

The Circa integration is now available to Greenhouse customers. To learn more about Circa, visit circaworks.com. To learn more about the Greenhouse Partner Integration Ecosystem visit greenhouse.io/integrations.

About Circa:

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 4,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018, 2019, 2020) and Crain's Fast 50.

