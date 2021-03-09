Circa Named a Contender in B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions Report

SANTA FE, N.M., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa, a leading B2B event marketing platform provider, today announced that their solution has been evaluated by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021. Circa was named a contender in this report.

In this report, Forrester evaluated the 14 most significant B2B marketing event management solutions across 28 criteria in three high-level categories of current offering, strategy and market presence. Circa received the highest scores possible in the category vision and execution roadmap criteria within the strategy category.

According to the report, Circa "…delivers a sleek platform for data-driven field and demand marketing teams." The report also notes, "Collecting participation data across all these elements, and across multiple events, allows Circa to give marketers an accurate perspective on the ROI of their event portfolio."

"We are incredibly proud to be named a contender in The Forrester Wave™ for B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions," said Alex Patriquin CEO of Circa. "Senior marketing leaders need easy access to critical information about the success of their event marketing channels. Circa supports this approach by providing marketers with the data they need to make data-driven decisions about their event marketing efforts. We believe Forrester's evaluation further validates our commitment to delivering outstanding event marketing solutions to our customers."

To download a complimentary copy of the full report, visit: https://info.circa.co/forrester-marketing-events-management-wave-report/

About Circa

Circa is a leading B2B event marketing platform provider, with a focus on providing the source of truth for event marketing data and ROI information to give marketers the insights they need to make data-driven decisions about their event marketing strategy and tactics. Top brands like Salesforce, Okta and Elsevier rely on Circa to manage their event marketing channels.

For more information, visit www.circa.co.

SOURCE Circa

Related Links

https://www.circa.co

