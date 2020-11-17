Circa Partners Exclusively With UrVenue Technology For Stadium Swim And Circa Sportsbook

"UrVenue's platform provides an ease of access for customers booking their seats," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. "The platform allows guests to pick the seating they want to fit their specific needs. Customer service is our top priority, and UrVenue helps us keep guests satisfied by booking their favorite spot at the Sportsbook or Stadium Swim."

UrVenue's advanced technology brings physical spaces, like Stadium Swim, into the digital realm via an interactive 3D booking map found in various customer touchpoints, online and on-property. This engaging contactless booking platform gives Circa's customers the power to select the exact Circa Sportsbook or Stadium Swim real estate they desire – cabanas, daybeds, seating, and more.

"Circa has revolutionized the sportsbook and resort pool experience and we are thrilled to be a part of it," said Deron Pearson, UrVenue CEO. "Through this partnership, we'll continue to develop products that help pave the way for the resort and hospitality industries to give customers the power to book their own space in a safe and seamless way."

UrVenue's booking and venue management technology is adaptable for various hospitality venues with numerous capabilities such as ticketing and inventory management, in-venue guest management and customer insights driven from innovative integrations like point-of-sale solutions, to name a few.

