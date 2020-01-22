Circa Resort & Casino In Las Vegas Reveals Restaurant Lineup Ahead Of December 2020 Opening

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Circa Resort & Casino opens in Downtown Las Vegas December 2020, it will unveil an eclectic restaurant lineup featuring five original concepts from a collection of chefs and proprietors revered both locally and around the world.

"While each owner brings a diverse background to Circa, they are united by their passion for customer service and Downtown Las Vegas," said Circa CEO Derek Stevens. "In addition to incredible food, they'll deliver the spirit of fun and community that's integral to the Circa experience."