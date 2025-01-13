CIRCA Scientific Announces Successful First Procedures with CrossWise™ RF Transseptal Access System

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRCA Scientific is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative CrossWise™ RF Transseptal Access System, designed to provide precise puncture of the septal wall with a streamlined, zero-exchange workflow.

CrossWise RF Transseptal Access System

The CrossWise system delivers RF energy directly to the tip of a shapeable, radiopaque cannula, enabling precise navigation and controlled crossing during procedures requiring left heart access, such as atrial fibrillation ablations, left atrial appendage occlusions, and mitral valve interventions. Its zero-exchange design allows clinicians to maintain guidewire accessibility throughout, enhancing procedural efficiency by eliminating additional steps and reducing the need for extra consumables.

"The introduction of CrossWise represents a meaningful advancement in transseptal access," said Lee Geist, President & CEO at CIRCA Scientific. "The system is designed to offer consistent performance while enhancing control, visibility, procedural efficiency and potential cost savings for physicians."

Dr Gregory Feld, MD, of Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, UC San Diego, who participated in the early clinical experience with the system, commented, "CrossWise is a valuable addition to our EP lab, offering significant benefits for the many procedures requiring transseptal access. Its seamless integration with our existing tools and techniques ensures it adapts effortlessly to our established workflow."

CrossWise is the first commercial release of a new product under CIRCA Scientific's CardioCentric™ strategy to expand its product portfolio with advanced solutions for complex medical interventions in Cardiac Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology.

About Circa Scientific:

CIRCA Scientific is dedicated to empowering physicians with innovative technologies that offer unprecedented access and control for complex medical interventions. Guided by a CardioCentric™ approach, we are committed to enhancing procedural success and advancing patient care. For more information on CIRCA Scientific and its portfolio of cardiac solutions, visit www.circascientific.com.

