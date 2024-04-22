CIRCA SCIENTIFIC to Attend Heart Rhythm 2024

CIRCA Focuses on New Technologies at Premier Electrophysiology Event

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRCA Scientific, Inc., a pioneer in the development of esophageal temperature monitoring, will be attending Heart Rhythm 2024 to showcase the company's latest technologies for Cardiac Electrophysiology. The company will be highlighting its newest innovations in cardiac access and esophageal temperature monitoring.

MATRIX12 M Esophageal Temperature Probe CardioCurve Steerable Transseptal Sheath

MATRIX 12 M Esophageal Temperature Probe provides unprecedented temperature response and esophageal coverage for cardiac ablation procedures. MATRIX 12 M provides 3x faster response than the market leading S-CATH-M® multi-sensor probe and 25 times faster response than the common single sensor probes currently available.

CardioCurve Steerable Transseptal Sheath provides exceptional sheath response, a unique dual actuator system and improved sheath to dilator transition.

The annual Heart Rhythm meeting is the largest gathering of heart rhythm professionals in the world. This year's meeting will take place May 16 to 19 in Boston, MA. CIRCA will be showcasing its newest technologies in Exhibit 657.

About CIRCA Scientific

Supporting over 400,000 AF procedures in the last 10 years, CIRCA Scientific has been the global leader in Advanced Esophageal Temperature Monitoring Solutions. CIRCA's Esophageal Temperature Monitoring Systems provide physicians with rapid, reliable data to help them avoid excessive heating/cooling of the esophagus during therapeutic procedures performed in the OR or EP Lab. For more information, visit www.circascientific.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

© CIRCA Scientific, Inc., 2023. All rights reserved MATRIX 12 , CIRCA Scientific, and the CIRCA Scientific logo are trademarks of CIRCA Scientific, Inc. U.S. Patents 9,155,476 B2 and 9,668,655. Other U.S. and foreign patents pending. CAUTION: US law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Before use, consult instructions for use supplied with this device for indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings, and precautions.

