Circa Supports HR Policy Association on Opposition of Executive Order 13950

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa™ stands alongside HR Policy Association's statement, which opposes and calls for the withdrawal of Executive Order 13950 combating race and sex stereotyping. As the industry leader in OFCCP workforce compliance management and diversity recruiting, Circa agrees with the Washington, D.C. based entity that the proposed order creates confusion regarding permissible versus impermissible diversity and inclusion programs.

Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO

As a result, the Association believes that the executive order will limit the ability of companies to provide training that is effective in preventing systemic and organizational bias based on race, ethnicity, gender or any other factor, being able to address if it exists, and providing equal opportunity to all employees and applicants.

According to Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO, "Diversity education and training are vital to helping employees understand the history of racial inequity in the United States, and how bias and stereotypes may affect their perspectives as well as a company's work environment. Such training also helps employees learn to identify and correct unconscious biases that may affect work policy and personnel decisions and what constitutes a diverse and inclusive work environment. The Executive Order creates ambiguity for federal contractors who are providing training to help employees identify racial and sexual stereotyping in the workforce."

Sheahan added there are numerous studies that corroborate greater workforce diversity outperforms in revenues, creates higher employee satisfaction and drives innovations. "This order may limit federal contractors' diversity training objectives," Sheahan continued, "and as such may hinder their ability to train and educate to create a diverse workforce to help them recruit talent, achieve better financial and business performance, as well as enable their employees to reach their full potential."

Circa has 5000+ customers who use the company's products to build high-performing diverse teams. The company's mission "We believe diverse teams have the power to transform business," is an attestation to the SaaS-based technology Circa's clients use to post jobs and conduct community outreach to recruit and track their diversity efforts.

HR Policy Association is the lead organization representing Chief Human Resource Officers at major employers. The Association consists of more than 380 of the largest corporations doing business in the United States and globally, and these employers are represented in the organization by their most senior human resource executive. Collectively, their companies employ more than 10 million employees in the United States, over nine percent of the private sector workforce, and 20 million employees worldwide.

ABOUT CIRCA

Circa, formerly LocalJobNetwork™, (CircaWorks.com), is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams and is the largest provider of OFCCP compliance solutions. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ diversity and local employment websites.

Media Contact:

Tim Muma

Product Marketing Lead

[email protected]

414-963-5835

SOURCE Circa