Circadence Debuts inCyt®, a New Gamified Cyber Awareness Learning Solution, at RSA Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity readiness market leader, Circadence Corporation, announced the debut of inCyt, its new cybersecurity awareness learning solution, at the RSA conference today. inCyt will be demonstrated to RSA attendees between February 24 – 28, 2020 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California in preparation for its official release in Spring 2020.

inCyt is an award-winning, browser-based strategy game that invites players with limited cybersecurity knowledge to compete in cyber-themed battles. Players are engaged through colorful characters and friendly competition. Drawn into the simplified and gamified cyber world of inCyt, employees have fun improving their security awareness aptitude. With inCyt, Circadence introduces a revolutionary new approach to cyber awareness learning that will change "the game" on mandated but unmotivating corporate videos and slides. inCyt received the Silver Award from the 2019 International Serious Play Awards Competition.

inCyt games and lessons

inCyt games are designed around the cyber attack sequence that outlines the structure of an online threat. This approach expands employee understanding of a hacker mindset to give them new insight on how to disrupt the attacker's playbook.

"Variety is built into inCyt so players really understand what a potential hacker can do and how to best defend against them, said Cassie Brubaker, inCyt Creative Director. "With cybersecurity becoming a mission-critical business initiative, we're excited to offer customers this solution to make security awareness more interesting and accessible to everyone in an organization."

Lessons are imbedded in the gameplay and players start to learn cybersecurity basics as soon as they engage with the program. Learning through inCyt is designed to help organizations reduce the chances that employees will fall for 'the bait' as they work on corporate or government systems. Initial topics include email security, online safety and password best practices. Learning content will grow to include advanced concepts around the nuances of social media, insider threats, ransomware and more.

"We're thrilled to showcase our new cyber awareness learning program, inCyt to RSA attendees this year, complete with new gamified features not seen before," said Michael Moniz, CEO and founder of Circadence. "Players will be introduced to common cyber threats like Dumpster Diving and Searching Social Media to help them understand what type of cyber risks they are susceptible to every day. It's a truly unique offering for organizations looking to harden their security awareness and promote a holistic cyber practice across the company."

inCyt for cybersecurity awareness

To help address education and employee development needs across multiple departments and locations, Security Awareness Program Managers can administer inCyt through CyberBridge, Circadence's access portal. Player data and learning metrics from inCyt lessons will also be available through CyberBridge.

inCyt is perfect for Security Awareness Program Managers seeking better ways to protect company assets that are accessed by everyone from the receptionist to the accountant to the marketer. inCyt gives players a foundation of the "how's and why's" of a cyber-attack, so they are better able to spot a potential cyber threat at work.

About Circadence

Circadence Corporation is a market leader in cybersecurity readiness. Powered by a culture of innovation and the demands of an evolving cyber landscape, Circadence delivers award-winning cyber learning solutions featuring gamification as a tool to create immersive learning that sticks. The company has developed product portfolio that addresses cyber learning needs from security awareness to complex cyber team interaction to address critical security challenges for enterprise, government and academic institutions. For more information, visit www.circadence.com.

SOURCE Circadence Corporation

Related Links

www.circadence.com

