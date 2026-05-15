CIRCADIA AQUAPORIN HYDRATING CREAM SELECTED AS HARPER'S BAZAAR 2026 SKINCARE AWARDS WINNER

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circadia, a professional, results-driven skincare brand rooted in chronobiology, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Harper's Bazaar 2026 Skincare Award for its AquaPorin Hydrating Cream in the Best Face and Body Moisturizer category. The award winners are chosen by a panel of beauty editors after extensive testing of over 500 dermatologist-approved products. The full list of awards can be found HERE.

Circadia

Circadia's AquaPorin Hydrating Cream is designed to deliver deep, long-lasting hydration while strengthening the skin barrier for soft, supple, rejuvenated skin. Powered by advanced hydrating technology and nutrient-rich botanical oils, the formula helps restore moisture balance and revitalize dry, dehydrated, and compromised skin.

"Circadia is committed to advancing professional skincare through science, education, and innovation rooted in the skin's circadian rhythm," said Michael Pugliese, CEO of Circadia. "To see AquaPorin Hydrating Cream recognized by Harper's Bazaar is incredibly meaningful. This award reflects our continued dedication to creating high-performance products that deliver real results for both skincare professionals and their clients."

AquaPorin combines Diffuporine (Acetyl Hexapeptide-37), which supports Aquaporin-3 to enhance the skin's natural hydration mechanisms and stimulate collagen synthesis; Acqua Bio, a botanical extract rich in polysaccharides that binds water to the skin for lasting hydration; and a triple oil blend of olive, macadamia, and avocado oils that provides antioxidant protection while preventing moisture loss.

AquaPorin Hydrating Cream retails for $60 and can be purchased through your local esthetician at partners.circadia.com.

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About Circadia

Circadia is a professional skincare brand rooted in chronobiology, the science of defending skin from environmental damage during the day and stimulating repair mechanisms during sleep. Combining advanced ingredient technology with a deep understanding of the body's natural circadian rhythms, Circadia develops innovative skincare solutions designed to support healthy, radiant skin for all skin types and concerns.

SOURCE Circadia