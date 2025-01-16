Circana Honors Monster with Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Award for Top Performer in the Party Speaker Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Products, Inc. announced it has been named the Fastest-turning Brand Per Item award winner in the Party/Tower Speaker category in Circana's 2025 Consumer Electronics (CE) Industry Performance Awards.

Aligned with the Consumer Electronics Show, this prestigious annual awards program acknowledges outstanding achievements in the tech industry based on top increase in market share, fastest turning brand per item, and top e-commerce market share gain. This is the ninth year of the awards program.

Monster Party Speakers

"As the technology industry begins to drive a return to growth, we are thrilled to recognize the companies at the forefront of the ascent," said Ian Hamilton, president, Global Hardlines at Circana. "This year's winners are helping to set the tone for great things to come for the industry as a whole. Congratulations to all the winners!"

"As a family-owned brand, our passion for the pursuit of amazing sound is more important to us than sales or revenue growth. But I can't lie when I say it's nice to get the official "report card" of the industry from Circana that today's audio customer values what we are doing," said Kevin Lee, CEO of Monster Products, Inc. and son of Noel Lee, Monster's founder and Head Monster.

Monster does not deserve all the credit. As a brand licensor, Monster makes great efforts to pick the best partners to license its brand and faithfully develop the right products with innovation and performance that can drive the category for Monster and its retailers. "My father created a brand, but all the credit should go to our partner ESI International. They make amazing products and service our key retail partners at the highest level," said Lee.

"Monster is a powerful brand that resonates with retailers and customers alike. We're excited about the future of Monster Audio and proud to play a role in its ongoing success," said Philip Asherian, CEO, ESI International.

ESI designs, engineers, and manufactures the Rockin' Roller line of Party Speakers and the new Tower Party Speaker GI130, which has pro audio performance that has never been heard in the consumer segment before.

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

About Monster Products, Inc.

Monster® has been a leading brand and innovative electronics company for 45 years, founded in 1979 by Noel Lee, the Head Monster. As a passionate music enthusiast, audiophile, engineer, and musician, Lee began Monster in a San Francisco garage with the creation of the original Monster Cable, the first high-performance speaker cable that revolutionized audio quality.

Over the years, Monster expanded beyond cables into power, headphones, speakers, lighting, mobile, gaming, and other categories, all driven by Noel's passion for enhancing the entertainment experience. While many know Monster for its role in creating Beats by Dr. Dre, the company has developed hundreds of patents and trademarks for thousands of products worldwide, helping retailers grow and delivering superior solutions to customers.

Today, Monster operates as a value-added licensing brand, bringing innovative products to consumers across categories like home entertainment, smart home, gaming, professional audio, mobile, and health and wellness. Monster supports its licensees with expertise in product strategy, design, engineering, sales, training, and marketing, all under the brand's commitment to "Always Lead and Never Follow."

Circana Media Contact

Janine Marshall

Email: [email protected]

Monster Products, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Products