Circet USA Completes its Acquisition of Blue Streak and CCU to Bolster its Fiber Outside Plant Services

FARIBAULT, Minn., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circet, a global network services provider, and its U.S. entity Circet USA, a leading provider of network services throughout the U.S., announce today the completion of its acquisition of Gemini Communications and its subsidiaries, Blue Streak and CCU, leading providers of outside plant ("OSP") construction, maintenance, repair and event-related restoration services for top-tier U.S. communications operators.

With company heritage dating back to 1985, Blue Streak and CCU now employ 700+ professionals, supporting critical network construction, maintenance, and overbuilding for leading internet service providers. The addition of Blue Streak and CCU significantly expands and complements Circet USA's existing OSP capabilities and expertise, providing customers a comprehensive end-to-end OSP services offering.

With the closing, Ralph Hernandez becomes CEO of Blue Streak and CCU, replacing Rick Hubbard, who is retiring and moving to the role of strategic advisor for Circet USA.

Trevor Putrah, CEO of Circet USA, commented: "It is a very exciting day for our business with the Blue Streak and CCU teams now officially part of the Circet USA family. We couldn't be more excited about our future and working with Ralph and the Blue Streak and CCU teams."

Ralph Hernandez, CEO of Blue Streak and CCU commented: "It is an honor to step into the role of CEO for Blue Streak and CCU, companies that were established 40 years ago and now become part of the Circet USA family. We will continue to strengthen our culture of team and collaboration, focusing on our core of delivering a customer experience our clients have come to rely on."

Lazard Frères & Co. acted as financial advisor and A&O Shearman acted as legal counsel to Circet. Truist Securities acted as financial advisor and Stearns Weaver Miller acted as legal counsel to Gemini.

About Circet USA

Circet USA, a Circet company, is a leading provider of communications network services and is a trusted partner to customers who build, own, and operate high-speed fiber, inside plant, wireless, and cloud networks across North America. Our experienced team of over 2,000 professionals combines complete end-to-end capabilities with a customer-first culture to provide custom and turn-key solutions, spanning design, engineering, installation, integration, and maintenance for all technologies across Inside Plant (ISP), Outside Plant (OSP), and Wireless. Our customers include communications service providers, MSOs, cloud service providers, utilities/electric co-ops, municipalities, and others.

Circet USA is part of Circet. Circet is a global specialist in network infrastructure services, operating in a dynamic sector driven by growing connectivity needs and the energy transition. The European leader and a major global player, Circet is a trusted and close partner to the world's leading telecom service providers, local authorities, as well as many key public and private infrastructure owners. Building on its strong expertise in telecoms, the Group is also expanding its activities in energy, particularly in power distribution and transmission networks, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, smart grids and photovoltaic installations. Circet operates in 12 countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States). In 2024, the Group reported global revenue exceeding $4.5 billion and employs more than 17,000 people worldwide.

To learn more visit: https://www.circetusa.com/about and www.circet.com/

About Gemini Communications, Blue Streak and CCU

Gemini Communications is the parent company of Blue Streak and CCU. Blue Streak is a leading provider of communications network services to leading operators. Blue Streak provides comprehensive solutions, including construction, maintenance and restoration services. The company emphasizes quality, service, and safety in its operations. CCU is a long-standing provider of communications network services. Over the last 40+ years, CCU has grown to be a leading telecommunications OSP provider offering the most sophisticated cable and communications solutions, with locations and personnel throughout the country. Together, Blue Streak and CCU deliver unmatched quality to a leading customer base of leading telecommunications and broadband service provers.

To learn more visit: https://gemcomm.com/, https://www.bluestreakllc.com/ and https://ccuco.com/

SOURCE Circet USA