Circle BMW Earns Back-to-Back BMW Center of Excellence Awards -- and Receives BMW's First-Ever Regional Red Belt Award

The Eatontown, NJ dealership — family-owned and operated since 1980 — is recognized for its unwavering commitment to its team, its clients, and the greater Jersey Shore community.

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle BMW has earned BMW's Center of Excellence designation for the second consecutive year — joining fewer than ten percent of dealerships nationwide and placing it among only 8 BMW dealers in the country to achieve back-to-back honors. The award recognizes elite composite performance across every dimension of the customer experience. Earning it twice signals something deeper: a culture built over 46 years on a simple belief — take care of your people, and they will take care of your clients.

"This award reflects our team's unwavering dedication to providing an outstanding experience for every client who walks through our doors or uses our mobile service," said Tom DeFelice III, center operator of Circle BMW. "We're never satisfied with the status quo. We are always looking for new ways to improve our operations to better serve our employees, clients, and community. Our goal is to get 1% better every single day."

Two of Circle BMW's client advisors rank among the top 30 BMW client advisors in the entire United States — a distinction that speaks to the depth of talent across the team.

Recipient of BMW's First-Ever Regional Red Belt Award

Alongside its Center of Excellence recognition, Circle BMW is among the first dealers in BMW's regional network to receive the newly established Red Belt Award — created to honor dealers who embody the kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement. It recognizes dealerships that don't simply perform at a high level today, but demonstrate an institutional drive to raise the bar tomorrow. For Circle BMW, it is a recognition that feels entirely at home.

46 Years of Family, Community, and the Jersey Shore

Circle BMW was founded in Eatontown in 1980 by Tom DeFelice Jr. on the conviction that clients and team members deserve to be treated as family. Today, under his son Tom DeFelice III, that conviction has grown into one of New Jersey's most decorated automotive businesses — without losing the personal touch that made it special. The team collectively speaks 10 languages, and over the past decade the dealership has donated more than one million dollars to local charities.

Always Improving — Mobile Service, Courtesy Fleet, and a New Tow Service

Circle BMW maintains an extensive fleet of courtesy vehicles and a mobile service program, bringing BMW-certified care directly to clients wherever they are. This summer 2026, the dealership will launch a dedicated tow service — the latest step in an ongoing effort to make owning a BMW in Monmouth County as effortless as driving one.

Circle BMW — Recognition & Honors

BMW Center of Excellence — 2025 & 2026 (back-to-back) 6-time winner

BMW Regional Red Belt Award — First-ever recipient in the BMW regional network

DealerRater 5-Star Dealer — Best BMW Dealer in the United States (2023)

DealerRater Best BMW Dealer in New Jersey — 3-time winner

Carfax Top Rated Dealer — 2019 through 2025

Cars.com Consumer Satisfaction Award — 2018 through 2026

Two client advisors ranked Top 30 BMW Client Advisors in the United States

Team members fluent in 10 languages

Over $1 million donated to local charities in the past decade

Proudly serving Monmouth County and the Jersey Shore since 1980

About Circle BMW

Circle BMW is a family-owned and operated BMW dealership in Eatontown, New Jersey. Founded in 1980 by Tom DeFelice Jr. and now led by Tom DeFelice III, Circle BMW has served Monmouth County and the Jersey Shore for 46 years. The dealership offers new and certified pre-owned BMW vehicles, BMW-certified service, a courtesy vehicle fleet, mobile service, and — launching summer 2026 — a dedicated tow service. Its diverse team speaks 10 languages and is committed to inclusivity, continuous improvement, and genuine community partnership. For more information, visit [www.circlebmw.com] or call (732) 440-1200.

Circle BMW • Eatontown, NJ • (732) 440-1200 • [www.circlebmw.com]

SOURCE Circle BMW