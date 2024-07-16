Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Announces Leadership Transition

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging ("Circle" or the "Company"), the global leader in AI-driven cardiovascular imaging solutions, today announced that Erkan Akyuz has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 5, 2024. He will succeed Circle co-founder and CEO Greg Ogrodnick, who is stepping down after successfully leading the Company for more than 16 years.

Akyuz brings extensive leadership experience in healthcare and imaging technology, having served as President and CEO at major healthcare and medical systems companies including Rhapsody, Change Healthcare and Toshiba Medical Systems, where, under his leadership, the companies experienced improved profitability, customer retention and growth. Recognized for his ability to transform business models, Akyuz combines his technological background with his strategic prowess to drive operational excellence.

"I have long admired Circle and its role at the forefront of the medical imaging industry, offering best-in-class AI-powered solutions to hospitals, physicians and patients on a global scale," said Erkan Akyuz. "I am thrilled to be joining this impressive team and look forward to leading Circle as we continue to advance our mission of improving patient outcomes worldwide."

Akyuz is joining Circle, the leading provider of AI-based cardiac imaging and reporting solutions, during a period of accelerated growth and product innovation. Since Thoma Bravo's investment in Circle in April 2022, the Company has expanded its global footprint from approximately 50 countries to over 90 countries and has continued to innovate on its cutting-edge AI-driven solutions. Earlier this year, Circle launched its next generation platform, cvi42 6.1, which is centered around growing with the medical field with a focus on accessibility, interoperability and efficiency.

"On behalf of the Thoma Bravo team, I want to thank Greg for his unwavering leadership and commitment to innovation that led Circle to become the category leader that it is today," said Carl Press, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Under Greg's stewardship, Circle transformed from a university-led research project into a market leading diagnostic platform that has benefitted tens of thousands of cardiology patients globally. We are humbled by the impact that he has made in the world of medical imaging and are truly grateful for our partnership with him. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Erkan to Circle and look forward to working closely together as we build on a strong foundation and continue to drive product innovation and growth globally."

"It has been a privilege to lead the dedicated and passionate team at Circle, and I am proud of what we have achieved together," said Greg Ogrodnick. "I'm confident that Erkan is the right person to lead Circle in the next phase of its journey, and I look forward to watching the Company's continued success."

About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle) is a Canadian-based company that was founded in 2007, established with the aim of developing innovative software solutions to enhance cardiovascular imaging analysis and improve patient care. Circle's imaging platform provides best-in-class cardiovascular image reading and reporting for cardiac MR, cardiac CT, cardiac interventional planning, and electrophysiology.

At the heart of everything we do is our unrelenting drive to continually offer better solutions for healthcare providers that improve healthcare outcomes. This fuels our creativity, informs our decisions and is the reason we are passionate about our work. Our roots are medical and digital, our passion is contagious, and our people are amongst the best.

Annually, millions of cardiac exams – in over 1700 hospitals and in more than 90 countries – are estimated to be interpreted using cvi42. For additional information, please visit www.circlecvi.com or contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.