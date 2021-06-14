Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Announces Partnership with DiA Imaging Analysis to Deliver All-in-One Comprehensive AI-Based Cardiovascular Imaging Solutions

CALGARY, Canada, and BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. and DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd. are excited to announce a multi-year partnership that leverages the companies' synergies in cardiac AI and data analytics.

As a global leader in cardiovascular imaging reading and reporting for Cardiac MR and Cardiac CT, Circle CVI has now expanded its rich product offering to a complete cardiovascular imaging portfolio, with the addition of DiA's FDA-cleared and CE-marked LVivo™ Toolbox - a line of innovative AI-based cardiac ultrasound solutions. This collaboration will deliver expanded state-of-the-art multi-modality imaging solutions to Circle CVI's customers, while providing new opportunities for physicians, patients, and hospitals worldwide.

"By adding DiA's solutions, Circle CVI is broadening its extensive portfolio of cardiovascular MR and CT, to include ultrasound imaging functionality, offerings that are unparalleled in the market," said Greg Ogrodnick, CEO of Circle Cardiovascular Imaging.

Circle CVI will offer its customers DiA's LVivo Toolbox, as set of cardiac ultrasound AI solutions which will include LVivo Seamless™ – a unique system that runs "behind the scenes," automatically selecting the optimal cardiac ultrasound views and generating automated quantifications and indications of both left and right ventricles. The system then immediately extracts these results to the echo reports.

The solutions of both companies are vendor-neutral, running on any scanner, and they can easily integrate into hospital and enterprise sites, with deployments that work with any IT infrastructure.

"Joining forces with Circle CVI will accelerate our mission to rapidly deploy health providers with our most advanced and most accurate cardiac ultrasound AI solutions, which will simplify workflows and improve patient outcomes," said Hila Goldman-Aslan, CEO of DiA Imaging Analysis.

DiA will spotlight its AI-enabled solutions across its imaging portfolio at the upcoming American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) 2021 virtual event (June 18-21, 2021).

About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. develops world-class, advanced reading and reporting solutions for cardiac imaging. Circle CVI is a prominent company in the global cardiac imaging community, bringing together an experienced and dedicated team of over 150 people and offering multi-language support around the globe. Circle CVI's imaging platform, cvi42, is the best-in-class cardiovascular imaging reading and reporting solution for cardiac MR, cardiac CT, cardiac interventional planning and electrophysiology. Annually, millions of cardiac exams – in over 1,000 hospitals and in more than 50 countries – are interpreted using cvi42.

For additional information, please visit www.circlecvi.com or contact: [email protected]

About DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd.

DiA Imaging Analysis is a leading provider of AI-powered ultrasound analysis solutions that make the use and analysis of ultrasound images smarter, faster and more accessible to all. The company's FDA- cleared and CE-marked LVivo™ product line for automated cardiac and abdominal analysis enables clinicians with various levels of ultrasound experience to use and analyze ultrasound images on their ultrasound devices or healthcare IT systems with increased speed, efficiency and accuracy. DiA currently serves thousands of end users worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.dia-analysis.com or contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DiA Imaging Analysis; Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.