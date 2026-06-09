Circle Economics™ Launches: New Book Challenges Globalization Orthodoxy and Ignites a Domestic Wealth Revolution

"Money must flow in a circle," says Buckner. "When it leaves permanently, communities weaken. When it circulates, wealth compounds."

Drawing from decades of hands-on business experience — including founding a company that rocketed to #13 on the Inc. 500 list with 6,500% growth in three years and delivered a 15X return to investors — Buckner identifies domestic manufacturing as the highest-value engine of economic velocity.

Why Circle Economics™ Matters Now

For Investors: Domestic production is positioned as the next major opportunity for resilient, high-return capital growth in an era of supply chain fragility and policy shifts toward reshoring.





For CEOs & Business Leaders: Rethinking supply chains through the Circle lens delivers stronger ecosystems, cost stability, customer loyalty, and long-term competitive advantage.





For Consumers: Every purchase becomes a high-impact decision — choosing American-made products directly strengthens jobs, families, and local economies.





For Policymakers: The framework offers a practical roadmap for boosting tax bases, enhancing economic independence, securing supply chains, and fostering bipartisan rural and community development.

"Manufacturing doesn't just produce goods — it produces economic velocity," Buckner explains. "Strong companies are built in strong economies, and strong economies are built by keeping money moving within them."

The book arrives at a pivotal moment of national focus on supply chain resilience, economic security, and renewed American manufacturing. It translates complex economics into accessible, actionable insights that resonate across boardrooms, kitchen tables, and Capitol Hill.

Circle Economics™ reframes the conversation: true prosperity isn't about how much we spend — it's about where that spending stays and how many times it multiplies inside our own borders.

Availability

Circle Economics™: How a Healthy Economy Really Works is now available nationwide in print and digital formats. Visit madeinusa.com/circle-economics for more information, excerpts, and resources.

About Don Buckner Sr.

Don Buckner Sr. is a serial entrepreneur, manufacturing veteran, and founder of MadeInUSA.com. Named Florida Entrepreneur of the Year, he built a garage startup into a national powerhouse before exiting with massive returns for investors. He is a passionate advocate for American-made products and domestic economic strength.

Media Contact:

Cherie Boldt / [email protected] / 262-623-0681

Don Buckner Sr. / Circle Economics™ Team

[email protected] (mailto:[email protected])

SOURCE MadeInUSA.com LLC