Circle Economy Foundation and Regeneration.VC Partner to Supercharge Dutch Climate Innovation

Strategic Partnership Announced Onstage at Climate Week NYC on September 18

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Economy Foundation , an Amsterdam-based impact organisation, and Regeneration.VC , an early-stage venture fund, are launching a strategic partnership. This impact-oriented collaboration aims to uncover the most impactful Dutch Consumer ClimateTech businesses and scale them globally.

Global resource consumption has tripled in the last 50 years and the related extraction, handling and consumption of these materials generates 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Circle Economy Foundation's GlobalCircularity Gap Report points out that only 7.2% of these resources are getting reused, creating a systems change opportunity to greatly improve circularity and lower resource extraction.

The Netherlands has established itself as one of the world's leading circular innovation hubs, drawing support and engagement from policymakers, corporations, top-tier investors and world-class entrepreneurs. Circle Economy Foundation and Regeneration.VC are partnering to accelerate Dutch circular innovations ready for the global stage that can play a pivotal role in tackling the climate emergency. The initial investment strategy will source best of class early-stage Consumer ClimateTech businesses to build a concentrated Dutch portfolio.

"Today, many large corporations are investing in reducing or offsetting their scope-3 emissions. We believe this funding is better used to fuel climate innovations in the supply chain. Over 50% of these emissions can be addressed with circular economy solutions. In the Circle Economy—Regeneration.VC partnership, we intend to do just that—invest in start-ups that can help corporations address the root cause of their scope-3 emissions," says Martijn Lopes Cardozo, CEO at Circle Economy Foundation.

Within the partnership, Circle Economy Foundation will provide state of the art circularity impact measurement across the portfolio. In addition, the foundation will utilize its unique position within the Netherlands to locate and scale the most promising enterprises. Regeneration.VC will provide due diligence, go-to-market strategy and manage the investment process while its advisory team of top materials, reuse and consumer experts will further accelerate portfolio opportunities globally.

"In many ways, the Netherlands is leading the world in Circularity. From before our inception, Circle Economy Foundation has inspired us to think more quantitatively and thoughtfully about the material flows of companies, cities and countries. It's incredibly exciting for our team to actively collaborate to uncover the best technologies addressing consumer supply chain emissions in the epicenter of Circularity. With upcoming EU regulations, there is tremendous innovation and investment happening in the region and we look forward to bringing it to the US and beyond," according to Michael Smith, Regeneration.VC General Partner.

"At Circle Economy Foundation, we are devoted to accomplishing real impact on the ground. As a circular entrepreneur, I believe the right partner could be a game-changer in these efforts. Together with Regeneration.VC, we are well-poised to empower entrepreneurs to address the climate challenge," adds Martijn Lopes Cardozo.

ABOUT CIRCLE ECONOMY FOUNDATION

Circle Economy Foundation envisions an economic system that ensures the planet and all people can thrive. We are a global impact organisation founded in 2011, and to date have worked with 80+ businesses, 31+ cities and 20+ nations around the world. Our practical and scalable approach is focused on empowering decision-makers from the public and private sectors to develop and implement circular economy strategies and business models. We do this by combining research, data, and digital tools for the greater good.

ABOUT REGENERATION.VC

Regeneration.VC is an early-stage venture fund Supercharging Consumer-Powered Climate Innovation driven by circular and regenerative principles. We invest in Consumer ClimateTech companies across Design (AgTech & Aquaculture and Next-Gen Materials), Use (Apparel & Lifestyle and Food & Beverage brands), and Reuse (Recommerce and Reverse Logistics platforms) strategies that generate measurable environmental impact alongside outsized return potential.

