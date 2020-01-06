Circle Graphics Acquires Metromedia Technologies

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Graphics has acquired Metromedia Technologies (MMT), the company that ushered in the age of high-quality digitally printed billboards and permanently changed the outdoor advertising industry.

"We are excited to be combining such an iconic company as MMT into our operations," Andrew Cousin said, CEO of Circle Graphics, the world's largest producer of grand and large-format digital graphics. "We will benefit from MMT's added capacity, expertise in areas such as wall graphics and transit, and an expanded roster of some of the best out-of-home (OOH) customers in the world. We are in a competitive industry, and production volume is a key requirement that allows us to invest in continuous improvements in our factories, invest in product research and development, and bring our customers more sophisticated software solutions."

"We are celebrating our 20th anniversary in 2020," Rod Rackley said, Circle Graphics' OOH president. "Adding this pioneering company to our DNA gives us a strong claim of leadership in the world of OOH production, and we intend to work with current and new customers to help OOH grow its share of the media ad spend."

With the MMT acquisition, Circle Graphics expands its lineage to the very beginning of grand format digital printing. With roots in media, entertainment, and technology, MMT emerged in 1987 under the guidance of John Kluge, one of America's greatest entrepreneurs and business success stories. MMT's patented digital print technology changed the way outdoor advertising was executed worldwide. Before MMT's technology, billboards were hand-painted, taking weeks or months to execute a large campaign.

"We are confident Circle Graphics will continue MMT's long history of innovation and dedication to OOH's success, and I am looking forward to working with Andrew and Rod and the rest of the Circle Graphics team to make a smooth transition for our staff and valued customer relationships," MMT's President Bill Ishida, added.

About Circle Graphics

Founded in 2000, Circle Graphics produces best-in-class digital graphics for consumers, professionals, and businesses through two distinct divisions: Online Wall Décor and Out-of-Home Visual Solutions. The Company's Online Wall Décor segment enables consumers and professional photographers to procure made-to-order photos and pre-designed art images via wholly-owned direct-to-consumer websites and market-leading reseller relationships. Circle Graphics' Out-of-Home Visual Solutions segment represents the leading large-format digital graphics provider to billboard operators with a growing offering in branded business signage to small and medium-sized businesses. Based near Denver, CO, Circle Graphics employs approximately 600 people in multiple locations across the United States to efficiently serve the Company's nationwide customer base. For more information, please visit www.circlegraphicsonline.com .

