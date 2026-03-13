Circle Home Charity and DHL Employees Partner to Donate Household Appliances to Families in Need

GUELPH, ON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Home Charity, a Guelph-based organization supported by Danby Appliances and community leader Jim Estill, partnered with employees from DHL this week to collect and deliver small appliances that help support families settling into new homes in the region.

The appliance drive brought together DHL volunteers who donated practical household items including small kitchen appliances. Approximately 40 to 45 items donated by DHL employees are being prepared for distribution through Circle Home's Furniture Bank to support families across the region.

DHL employees deliver donated household appliances to Circle Home Charity’s Furniture Bank in Guelph. Approximately 40 to 45 items donated by DHL employees will be distributed to families transitioning into stable housing. Danby Appliances CEO Jim Estill joins representatives from DHL and Circle Home Charity during the appliance donation drive at the Circle Home Furniture Bank in Guelph. Representatives from DHL, Danby Appliances, and Circle Home Charity gather outside the Circle Home Furniture Bank in Guelph following a small appliance donation drive that will support families transitioning into stable housing.

"Supporting our community is part of who we are," said Takwa Hamad, Toronto Station Manager at DHL. "Our purpose is Connecting People, Improving Lives. Partnering with Circle Home Charity and Danby on this appliance drive is a meaningful way for our team to make a real impact. Even small appliances can bring comfort and stability to families rebuilding their lives."

Employees from DHL's Toronto station participated in the initiative by collecting donated appliances and helping transport them to Circle Home's facility in Guelph. Volunteers assisted with loading, unloading, and organizing the items so they can be prepared for families receiving support through the charity.

Items donated by DHL employees included microwaves, kettles, coffee makers, cook pots, steamers, blenders, dishes, mirrors, wall art, and other household essentials that help transform an empty space into a functioning home.

Circle Home Charity supports newcomer families settling in Guelph and the surrounding region. Many families arrive in Canada with very few belongings after leaving difficult circumstances in their home countries. Through its Furniture Bank, Circle Home provides access to donated furniture, appliances, and household items that help families create safe and comfortable homes as they begin their lives in Canada.

Through partnerships with local agencies and community organizations, Circle Home helps ensure donated items reach families who need them most. For many families arriving in the community, access to everyday household essentials plays an important role in helping them establish stability and independence.

The initiative was supported by Danby Appliances and community leader Jim Estill, whose longstanding commitment to community initiatives has helped support organizations like Circle Home in providing essential household items for families in need.

"Circle Home exists because people in the community want to help newcomer families succeed," said Jim Estill. "When employees and businesses come together to donate everyday household items, it can make a real difference for families starting their lives in Canada."

The collaboration highlights the impact that businesses and community organizations can have when they work together to support families and strengthen their communities.

About Circle Home Charity

Circle Home Charity is a Guelph-based organization that helps newcomer families establish homes in Canada by providing essential furniture and household items. Through its Furniture Bank and partnerships with community agencies, Circle Home supports families as they settle into the community and build stable, comfortable homes.

About Danby Appliances

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Danby Appliances is one of North America's leading manufacturers of compact and specialty appliances. The company is committed to supporting communities through charitable initiatives and partnerships.

About DHL

DHL is the world's leading logistics company, connecting people and improving lives through global delivery and supply chain services. Through its GoHelp program, DHL employees support community initiatives and disaster relief efforts around the world.

SOURCE Danby Appliances