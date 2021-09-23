Circle Integrates With Plaid To Simplify ACH Payments

"Seamless, trusted payment infrastructure is essential for enabling global economic commerce on the internet and we're proud Plaid's network will help customers experience how automation can power frictionless value exchange," said Dante Disparte, Circle's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy.

"ACH payments are increasingly critical as digital finance becomes the 'new normal'. However, historical processes and infrastructure don't properly support the increase in money flowing online between accounts," said Paul Williamson, Head of Revenue and Partnerships at Plaid. "Innovative companies like Circle offer easier ACH processing combined with the power of Plaid's instant Auth and account verification for better money movement experiences."

"The Circle and Plaid combination has completely streamlined our business's fiat to crypto operations, enabling a fast, fully automated journey into and out of USDC for our customers. It's resulted in faster settlement times, reduced operational overhead, and improved user experience," said Matthew Hamilton, Co-founder & COO at Linus.

Using Circle's Payments and Payouts APIs, ACH payments automatically settle as USD Coin (USDC) and payouts enable automatic conversion from USDC into ACH transfers. Combined with Circle Digital Dollar Account APIs, customers can build sophisticated treasury management and payments applications that also tap into the openness, global reach, and cost-efficiency of dollar digital currencies like USDC.

Since the Plaid integration, Circle has successfully enabled ACH payment and payouts for a diverse set of customers including Dharma, Linus, and Lemonade Finance. Circle is excited by the prospect of enabling an expanding set of use cases and customers.

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), which has become the fastest growing, regulated, fully reserved dollar digital currency. USDC in circulation is greater than $30 billion and has supported over $1 trillion in on-chain transactions. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through programmable internet commerce. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, one of the largest equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., which is a registered broker dealer. Learn more at https://circle.com

