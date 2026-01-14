Circle K Becomes First Major Convenience Chain in Texas to Sell THC Beverages, Launching With VARIN

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIN, the award-winning, clean THC beverage redefining the functional energy drink category, has become the first THC drink to be carried by Circle K franchise convenience stores.

The partnership brings VARIN's innovative hemp-derived THC beverages to dozens of Circle K locations across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, marking a major shift in how, and where, Texans can experience the next generation of functional, euphoric drinks.

As consumers continue seeking alternatives to alcohol, sugary energy drinks and traditional cannabis products, Circle K and VARIN are meeting that demand head-on. Unlike marijuana-derived THC products found in dispensaries, VARIN uses hemp-derived THC and select, functional ingredients, offering consumers a controlled, predictable and legally accessible experience. This breakthrough formula helped VARIN earn the title of "Most Innovative Beverage of 2025" from Food & Beverage Magazine.

"Jitter-free energy. Flow-state focus. Mind-body balance. A signature euphoric social lift." states Tyler Marshall, CEO and co-founder of VARIN. "That's exactly why we created VARIN. Our drinks combine hemp-derived THC with CBDV and select nootropics that boost mental performance like theobromine, L-theanine, lion's mane and B-12, to deliver a smooth, uplifting, feel-good-but-still-focused effect without the jitters or the crash. Putting VARIN in the cold box at Circle K makes choosing that kind of experience as easy as grabbing your favorite beverage."

Consumers can choose between 10 mg and 30 mg THC options across four bold, flavor-forward varieties: Appleberry Rosehip, Blue Razz Bombsicle, Pink Strawburst and Coconut Wave. With zero sugar, zero caffeine and zero calories, VARIN delivers one of the cleanest functional beverage experiences on the market.

Select Circle K stores will also host multiple in-store tastings each week through 2026. To learn more or find a location near you, go to https://varinlife.com/pages/circle-k

About VARIN

VARIN is the world's first and only clean, functional CBDV energy drink line, engineered to deliver jitter-free energy, flow-state focus and mind-body balance, without sugar, caffeine, calories or crash. Designed for modern, wellness-driven lifestyles, VARIN offers a category-defining alternative to both traditional energy drinks and alcohol, seamlessly fitting into functional, social and premium hospitality settings.

Crafted with federally compliant, hemp-derived cannabinoids, including CBDv and THCv, alongside select nootropics, VARIN delivers smooth, sustained energy and a clear-headed euphoric lift. Each naturally flavored, gluten-free formulation is meticulously developed by a team of scientists, medical practitioners and health-conscious creators, then lab-tested and produced in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Recognized for its innovation and flavor, VARIN was named Most Innovative Beverage of the Year by Food & Beverage Magazine in 2025 and has earned multiple national flavor awards.

About Circle K

Circle K is one of the world's leading convenience store brands, operating thousands of locations across the United States and more than 25 countries globally. Known for its wide selection of quality beverages, fresh food, and everyday essentials, Circle K serves millions of customers each day with a focus on convenience, innovation, and evolving consumer preferences. By continually expanding its product offerings to reflect modern lifestyles, Circle K remains at the forefront of convenience retail—bringing new, better-for-you and premium beverage options to customers nationwide.

SOURCE VARIN