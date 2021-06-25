Circle Launches Regulated Crypto Yield and Treasury Solution

BOSTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle, a global financial technology firm, today announces the launch of the well regulated crypto yield and treasury solution for enterprises and corporate treasury leaders, Circle Yield. Regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), this solution builds on Bermuda's long standing leadership and reputation in organizing institutional capital. Under Circle's Class F ("Full") DABA license, which was first granted in 2019, the expansion of BMA oversight to include the newly launched high yield offering represents an important expansion of Circle's products, as well as of the types of institutional capital formation now possible in Bermuda.

Long home to one of the world's most important and innovative risk capital markets for the insurance, reinsurance and captive industry, with more than $100 billion in risk capital regulated in Bermuda, Circle is offering a well-regulated alternative yield market for institutional investors and corporate treasurers domiciled in the U.S. and Switzerland. Under the BMA's authority, Circle's high yield solution provides an early access period to institutional investors to leverage yield generating opportunities in a safe, sound and compliant manner in support of high growth digital assets and crypto markets.

During this early access period, Circle Yield will be limited to U.S. or Swiss-based companies and institutional investors and the company will continue working collaboratively with the BMA and the Government of Bermuda to ensure ongoing responsible financial services innovation serving institutional customers from a competitive Bermuda-based regulatory platform.

"Circle was the world's first fintech company to receive the BMA's Class F ("Full") DABA license and ever since we have maintained a deep commitment to Bermuda and building the future of money and payments on the Internet, with Bermuda being an important part of our global operational platform. With the launch of Circle Yield, together with our recent strategic capital raise, we look forward to building our operations in Bermuda to support substantial corporate treasury demand for crypto assets and yield, while at the same time supporting Circle's overall market expansion strategy," said Jeremy Allaire, Circle's co-founder and CEO.

"Circle is a true pioneer in the blockchain-based economy. Their selection of Bermuda to launch the world's first regulated institutional yield product is a testament to the attractiveness of Bermuda's regulatory framework and our regulator the Bermuda Monetary Authority. It showcases how key players like Circle are leveraging Bermuda's long standing reputation as one of the world's most innovative financial services hubs to power a revolution in the Internet of value. Circle has been a key driver of this movement and we are honored that Circle calls Bermuda home and continues to invest in the island," said Bermuda's Premier, the Honorable David Burt.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of stablecoins and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle's platform has supported more than 100 million transactions by more than 10 million retail customers and more than 1,000 businesses. Circle is also a principal developer of USD Coin (USDC), which together with Coinbase and the Centre Consortium oversees the standards and protocol for what has become the fastest growing, regulated, fully reserved dollar digital currency. USDC now stands at more than 25 billion and has supported about $700 billion in transactions over the past year. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through programmable internet commerce. Learn more at https://circle.com

