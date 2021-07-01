Circle Launches Support for USDC on TRON, Expanding Its Foothold Across Asia

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle, a global financial technology firm that provides payments and financial infrastructure for internet businesses, today announced support for USD Coin (USDC) on TRON, one of the largest and most used blockchain networks in the world.

TRON is home to a broad ecosystem for digital assets in Asia and around the world. The TRON community will benefit from being able to use the world's fastest-growing, regulated dollar digital currency, USDC. USDC for TRON is now available to use within Circle Account, Circle's global business account for digital currency. Circle customers can convert, mint and redeem USDC on TRON, and use TRON for payment and settlement transactions. All of Circle's broad suite of developer APIs have also been updated to support USDC for TRON.

"TRON has built a very large and highly successful blockchain platform and network, and is one of the most widely used in stablecoin transactions," said Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-founder of Circle. "We're excited to bring the benefits of a trusted dollar digital currency such as USDC to this growing ecosystem of users and developers."

TRON is a next-generation blockchain with extremely fast transaction speeds, low fees, and a scalable infrastructure. The TRON ecosystem is already significant, with more than 2 billion transactions and hundreds of thousands of smart contracts built on top of it.

"I'm thrilled to have support for USDC on TRON because there's unending demand for the world's fastest-growing stablecoin and I cannot wait to see what end users are able to do with USDC," said TRON Founder Justin Sun.

Circle now supports USDC across five blockchains: Ethereum, Algorand, Solana, Stellar, and TRON. Supporting USDC on multiple blockchains reinforces Circle's commitment to growing the internet economy and creates network effects that will establish USDC as the standard means of value transfer across the internet.

Separately, Centre Consortium, the governance organization behind USDC, also announced that it will officially support USDC on a wide range of new blockchains.

About Circle (for press releases)

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of stablecoins and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Thousands of businesses globally depend on the Circle Account and API services to process payments, earn yield, automate treasury workflow, and more. Soon, with Circle's DeFi API, businesses will be able to easily and confidently access new lending markets powered by decentralized finance. Circle is also a principal developer of USD Coin (USDC), which together with Coinbase and the Centre Consortium oversees the standards and protocol for what has become the fastest growing, regulated, fully reserved dollar digital currency. USDC now stands at more than 25 billion and has supported over $700 billion in transactions over the past year. Together, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through programmable internet commerce. Learn more at https://circle.com

SOURCE Circle Internet Financial, Inc.

Related Links

www.circle.com

