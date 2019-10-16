Circle Media Collaborates with Adventure 2 Learning on New Educational Program to Build Safe and Thoughtful Online Habits

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Media, a leader in providing the most comprehensive and simple online screen time management and parental control solutions inside the home and out, today announced DIGITAL LIFE, a new educational program, in partnership with Adventure 2 Learning. The program, which launched during this year's Digital Citizenship Week (October 14-18), is designed to help educators and parents teach children the life skills they need to navigate today's complex online world and create a positive digital footprint.

Comprised of videos and activities rooted in CASEL's (Collaborative for Academic Social and Emotional Learning) social and emotional learning (SEL) competencies, DIGITAL LIFE is a proactive, interactive and creative program aimed at engaging upper elementary and middle school students in mindful decision-making. DIGITAL LIFE can be tailored to fit any school's needs to promote a safe, responsible and thoughtful online community.

With the world of technology ever-changing, today's kids need support in navigating choices when they browse, search, text or post. In order to impart the valuable DIGITAL LIFE lessons of finding connections, considering perspectives and making good decisions, Circle teamed up with Adventure 2 Learning to create a multitude of assets. The content brought to educators and parents consists of:

8 thematic videos (in both English and Spanish) offering lessons in the following:

Protect your username and password

Explore age-appropriate content

Evaluate sites for truth and perspective

Participate thoughtfully when posting or sharing

Connect with meaningful online communication

Respect others online

Create authentic content

Balance your time on- and offline

Balance your time on- and offline

16 SEL-focused lesson plans with corresponding family tips

A school overview document and classroom posters

"At Circle, we're constantly identifying ways to help families find balance, set healthy limits, build good habits and get the best out of their digital experiences," said Anne Bryan, VP of Operations, Circle. "By teaming up with a respected leader in curated educational content, like Adventure 2 Learning, we're happy to take our efforts a step further and bring DIGITAL LIFE to teachers, students, and their families. This program equips parents and educators with the proper tools and resources to have critical conversations and teachable moments with their kids."

"Today's ever-changing digital landscape is a challenge for kids, parents, and teachers alike," said Michael Rhattigan, CEO, Adventure 2 Learning. "It's this common and shared hurdle that makes us excited to collaborate with Circle Media to provide a turnkey digital citizenship program that many school communities are actively seeking out. The goal is for our SEL-focused approach to be part of the solution in helping kids develop thoughtful and safe habits when navigating the world around them – whether that be online or offline."

For more information on Circle Media and Adventure 2 Learning, please visit http://meetcircle.com/parents-app and adventure2learning.com/digital-life.

About Circle Media

Circle, with offices in Portland, Ore. and Cypress, Calif, is committed to its mission to make families' lives better, online and off. We envision a world where families find balance, set healthy limits, build good habits, and get the best out of their digital experiences.

About Adventure 2 Learning

Adventure to Learning believes that every meaningful learning experience is an adventure. Their educational platform offers a rich selection of video-centered resources, specially created and curated to support active learning in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. Adventure to Learning's programs are used in over 26,000 schools, providing educational experiences that are engaging, impactful, and fun.

