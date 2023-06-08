Circle Names Heath Tarbert Chief Legal Officer & Head of Corporate Affairs

News provided by

Circle Internet Financial, LLC

08 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET

Tarbert brings decades of experience from all three branches of U.S. government, international leadership posts and private sector firms to Circle

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Circle Internet Financial, a global fintech firm and issuer of USDC, announced that Heath Tarbert has been named chief legal officer and head of corporate affairs effective July 1, 2023. Tarbert will join the executive leadership team as the company continues pursuing its global growth strategy.

Continue Reading
Heath Tarbert to Join Circle
Heath Tarbert to Join Circle

Tarbert was previously chief legal officer at Citadel Securities and succeeds Flavia Naves, general counsel at Circle. Naves announced her planned separation from the company earlier this year after leading the company's successful expansion and financing rounds while also establishing a world-class legal organization.

Throughout his career, Tarbert has served in leadership positions in all three branches of the federal government and across key regulatory agencies. He served as the 14th chairman and chief executive of the CFTC and vice chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. He was previously assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury for international markets, concurrently serving as G-7/G-20 deputy finance minister, a member of the Financial Stability Board, and U.S. executive director of the World Bank Group. During his early career, Tarbert served as a Supreme Court law clerk, associate White House counsel and special counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

"The opportunity to welcome Heath's expertise and leadership to our executive team is an extraordinary step in Circle's growth as a global company," said Jeremy Allaire, Circle's co-founder and CEO. "As we continue building a bridge between traditional finance and Web3, Heath's perspective, legal acumen and global regulatory experience will help us advance the utility value of USDC worldwide."

Circle is among several of Tarbert's esteemed private sector posts, including as head of the bank regulatory practice of international law firm Allen & Overy.

"I've long been intrigued by both Jeremy Allaire's vision of moving money safely at internet speed and Circle's tangible accomplishments as a respected, trusted global leader in payments with a regulatory-first approach," said Tarbert. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity to help Circle's efforts to evolve the global financial system and encourage policymakers to establish sound rules for digital assets that provide clarity, coherence and protection for people and businesses."

About Circle
Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the issuer of USDC and Euro Coin - highly liquid, interoperable, and trusted money protocols on the internet. Circle's open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations to run their internet-scale business, whether it is making international payments, building globally-accessible Web3 apps or managing their internal treasury. Learn more at https://circle.com.

SOURCE Circle Internet Financial, LLC

Also from this source

Circle Singapore Obtained Major Payment Institution (MPI) License

Circle Takes Euro Coin Multi-Chain with Launch on Avalanche

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.