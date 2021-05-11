Circle Names Jeremy Fox-Geen As CFO

Fox-Geen Will Drive Strategic Financial Operations, Charting Path for Significant New Growth Phase for Circle Tweet this

"I am delighted to welcome Jeremy Fox-Geen as Circle's new Chief Financial Officer," said Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-founder of Circle. "He brings exceptional skills, intelligence and alignment with Circle's core mission and values and he is an exceptional leader and strategic thinker."

Circle is seizing a pivotal moment in its trajectory by continuing to scale and invest in the people and technology that will drive 10x growth in the coming years. The company's increasing demand for strategic financial and operating decisions provide an opportunity to bring on a new CFO to play a leading role in this expansion.

Fox-Geen brings over two decades of experience as a strategist, operator and financial executive supporting and leading world class companies in the financial services industry. He previously held Chief Financial Officer positions at iStar and Safehold, and at McKinsey & Co., North America.

"To join this company at this moment is an incredibly exciting opportunity," said Fox-Geen. "Public blockchains and programmable money will be as disruptive for the financial system as the internet was for communication and information. Circle is very well placed to play a leading role in this transformation as the trusted partner for business and governments worldwide."

He began his career as an investment banker at UK-based firms Flemings and Rothschild. He then moved to McKinsey & Company where he was a leader in the corporate finance and financial services practices, rejoining as CFO for North America after tenures at PwC and Citi. Fox-Geen is a graduate of Oxford, holding an MA in Mathematics and Philosophy.

Last month, Circle announced the addition of Dante Disparte as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy. Disparte will be spearheading a global public policy agenda that advances Circle's commitment to building a more open and inclusive global financial system with public blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of stablecoins and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle's platform has supported more than 100 million transactions by more than 10 million retail customers and more than 1,000 businesses. Circle is also a principal developer of USD Coin (USDC), which together with Coinbase and the Centre Consortium oversees the standards and protocol for what has become the fastest growing, regulated, fully reserved stablecoin. USDC now stands at more than $15.7 billion market cap supporting more than $500 billion in on-chain transactions in the last year, while adding nearly $300 million net new digital dollars in circulation every week. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through programmable internet commerce. Learn more at https://circle.com.

SOURCE Circle Internet Financial, Inc.

Related Links

www.circle.com

