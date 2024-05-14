Circle of Life Alzheimer's Homes Earns Accreditation from Alzheimer's Foundation of America

PRESCOTT, Ariz., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle of Life Alzheimer's Homes, an organization dedicated to preserving the dignity and well-being of individuals living with dementia, proudly announces that all of their homes have been accredited by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA). This accreditation underscores Circle of Life's commitment to providing exceptional care and support to individuals in advanced stages of dementia across multiple private residences in Arizona.

Circle of Life Alzheimer's Homes operates seven distinct residences located throughout Arizona in Coconino & Yavapai counties. Each home is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of individuals with advanced dementia, offering a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment where residents receive personalized care and attention.

The accreditation by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) reflects Circle of Life's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care and excellence in dementia management. Through rigorous evaluation and adherence to AFA's stringent criteria, Circle of Life has demonstrated its commitment to providing quality services that prioritize the dignity, autonomy, and well-being of residents.

With a team of compassionate and highly trained caregivers, Circle of Life Alzheimer's Homes ensures residents receive individualized care tailored to their specific needs. From assistance with daily activities to specialized memory care programs, residents benefit from comprehensive support that promotes their overall health and quality of life.

As a trusted provider of dementia care, Circle of Life Alzheimer's Homes invites families seeking compassionate and professional support for their loved ones with advanced dementia to explore their accredited residences. With a focus on dignity, respect, and personalized care, Circle of Life is committed to enriching the lives of individuals living with dementia and providing peace of mind to their families.

For more information about Circle of Life Alzheimer's Homes and their accredited residences, please visit www.circleoflifecare.com to schedule a tour and learn more about their comprehensive dementia care services.

