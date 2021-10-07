CircleBlack Expands Integration Options by Partnering with RIA in a Box

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack, a unified wealth management platform, has expanded its best-of-breed integrations to deliver the compliance, registration, cybersecurity, and vendor due diligence software of RIA in a Box.

Advisors can now access the RIA compliance software platform, MyRIACompliance®, from within the CircleBlack advisor experience. In addition to the expected single sign-on, CircleBlack's deeper integration will also pull relevant action items from RIA in a Box directly into the Advisor dashboard for timely, quick resolutions.

RIA in a Box is the leading provider of compliance and operational software to wealth managers and investment organizations. Over 2,000 RIA firms use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com

"We are rapidly expanding to build a platform for advisors that expedites workflows, strengthens security, and reduces the regulatory burden," said Sarah Rasmuss, Chief Product Officer of CircleBlack. "With our highly personalized RIA in a Box integration, advisors fortify their compliance programs while automating more functions, ultimately freeing more time to spend with clients."

"We are excited for this partnership with CircleBlack as it allows us to join forces in providing RIA firms with innovative solutions to their complex operational and compliance needs," said Mike Lubansky, Head of Product at RIA in a Box. "Together, we believe we can help more firms get the most value out of their tech stack by selecting complementary integrated software solutions."

The expansion represents the latest in a series of advancements and integrations for CircleBlack, which recently launched a major upgrade to simplify data access, add customizable features, and broaden API capabilities.

About CircleBlack

CircleBlack, Inc. provides financial advisors with technology that aggregates data, integrates other financial applications seamlessly, manages data from multiple custodians and delivers actionable intelligence about client portfolios, helping advisors better manage clients' wealth while growing and deepening advisor-client relationships. CircleBlack provides a leading platform built for the digital age, with a web-based and mobile application that can be taken anywhere and accessed anytime. CircleBlack's solution leverages proprietary technology that helps sustain the Company's unique competitive advantages. CircleBlack believes in making wealth management better, for both the investor and the advisor. For more information about CircleBlack, visit https://www.circleblack.com.

About RIA in a Box

