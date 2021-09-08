CircleBlack Expands Model Marketplace with State Street Global Advisors and Smartleaf Asset Management

HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack, a unified wealth management platform, has partnered with State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) and Smartleaf Asset Management (SAM) to offer advisors access to a range of new low-cost growth strategies through its wealth management platform.

The additional model portfolios, available through CircleBlack's Model Marketplace, include:

Suite of SSGA asset allocation, tax-sensitive, and income strategies

SAM S&P 500 strategies

Advisors gain access to a suite of low-cost model portfolios from State Street, a pioneer in the indexing space which launched the first U.S. ETF and has built a universe of active and index strategies across asset classes.

Those portfolios include the Strategic Asset Allocation ETF Portfolios, six model portfolios that are constructed, based on risk tolerance, to achieve market exposure across both equity and fixed income markets.

Other portfolios include the Active Asset Allocation ETF Portfolios, which focus on outperforming benchmarks over a full market cycle, and Tax-Sensitive ETF Portfolios, which capture potential tax advantages of municipal bonds while diversifying globally.

Each State Street ETF Model Portfolio is designed, built, and managed by the Investment Solutions Group, which manages money for central banks, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other large institutions.

Through SAM, advisors have access to the Smartleaf S&P 500 strategies including; Smartleaf Core Model-S70 (SCM-S70) and Smartleaf Core Model-S150 (SCM-S150).

The new offerings complement the array of asset managers already available in CircleBlack's Model Marketplace including (but not limited to), Blackrock, Goldman Sachs, PIMCO, and Wisdom Tree.

"We know advisors need a diverse range of model portfolios to serve their clients as they focus more and more on financial planning and wellness," said Alex Sauickie, President and CEO of CircleBlack.

"While other advisor platforms are just starting to introduce models for availability to advisors, CircleBlack has been supporting models for years and is approaching 20 asset managers to offer a wide selection of cost-effective, globally diversifying, tax-sensitive strategies as we also expand our model management tools, rebalancing features, and platform integrations."

About CircleBlack

CircleBlack, Inc. provides financial advisors with technology that aggregates data, integrates other financial applications seamlessly, manages data from multiple custodians and delivers actionable intelligence about client portfolios, helping advisors better manage clients' wealth while growing and deepening advisor-client relationships. CircleBlack provides a leading platform built for the digital age, with a web-based and mobile application that can be taken anywhere and accessed anytime. CircleBlack's solution leverages proprietary technology that helps sustain the Company's unique competitive advantages. CircleBlack believes in making wealth management better, for both the investor and the advisor. For more information about CircleBlack, visit https://www.circleblack.com.

