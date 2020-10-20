CircleBlack Expands Sales & Marketing Team to Support Domestic and International Growth

KINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack, the digital wealth management and financial data aggregation platform for financial advisors and their clients, today announced it has added two industry veterans, Ken O'Brien and Claudine Martin to its management team. The expansion of the team represents CircleBlack's tremendous growth in support of RIAs and a focus on delivering the technology they need to gain a competitive edge.

As Senior Vice President - Global Head of Sales, Ken will lead CircleBlack's domestic and international sales team, building on its current success and driving growth by forming deep relationships with the RIA community and technology partners. Ken was most recently Senior Vice President, Head of Sales for Scivantage (acquired by Refinitiv in early 2020), where he successfully grew the client base and created significant relationships with key clients. Prior to that, Ken has held several executive positions at leading financial services organizations including, Saxo Bank, Gain Capital - Forex.com, CityNetworks, and FNX Limited (SunGard). Ken brings over 25 years of significant expertise in creating and executing impactful sales strategies, developing strategic relationships with senior executives, spearheading new business development, and successfully building enterprise software and services in a Software as a Service (Saas) environment.

Claudine, formerly Head of Marketing for Scivantage, brings 25 years of fintech product and marketing experience to CircleBlack. In her new role, Vice President – Head of Marketing, Claudine will spearhead all product marketing efforts to promote and enhance the awareness of CircleBlack's powerful value proposition for addressing the needs of the RIA marketplace. Before Scivantage, Claudine held product management and marketing roles at firms including, SS&C, InvestEdge, Thomson Reuters, and State Street.

"As we continue to grow both domestically and internationally and introduce new functionality including Advisor Mobile, risk and compliance, portfolio modeling, currency beyond US dollars, along with our existing CRM integration and second-to-none Investor portal, we need to ensure our message reaches the RIA and Broker-Dealers that need our solution. If the pandemic of 2020 taught us anything, it is that advisors need a robust portfolio management solution with deep functionality that can be accessed securely from anywhere, on any device and provides a digital client portal that exceeds the expectations of their investors. CircleBlack's multi-custodian platform offers a competitive advantage for advisors allowing them to grow their assets and add new clients by providing a cost-effective solution that is easy to deploy and easy to use," noted Alex Sauickie, CircleBlack, Chief Executive Officer and President.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ken and Claudine aboard during this exciting period of growth at CircleBlack. Having worked with Ken and Claudine previously, I have great respect for their proven experience in leadership and accelerating company growth. Their industry knowledge and enthusiasm will be a key to our success," Sauickie added.

CircleBlack, Inc. provides financial advisors with technology that aggregates data, integrates other financial applications seamlessly, manages data from multiple custodians and delivers actionable intelligence about client portfolios, helping advisors better manage clients' wealth while growing and deepening advisor-client relationships. CircleBlack provides a leading platform built for the digital age, with a web-based and mobile application that can be taken anywhere and accessed anytime. CircleBlack's solution leverages proprietary technology that helps sustain the Company's unique competitive advantages. CircleBlack believes in making wealth management better, for both the investor and the advisor. For more information about CircleBlack, visit https://www.circleblack.com.

