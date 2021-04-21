CircleBlack Partners with Robertson Stephens to Launch the Firm's Wealth Management Digital Hub

KINGSTON, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack has partnered with Robertson Stephens, a rapidly growing national registered investment advisor (RIA) with over $2 billion AUM, to serve as the firm's digital hub, including a one-stop client portal as well as a centralized platform that seamlessly connects various third-party applications.

For more information on CircleBlack and Robertson Stephens, visit https://www.circleblack.com/ and https://www.rscapital.com/

CircleBlack's capabilities allow advisors to choose solutions from a wide range of technology providers and applications that work best with their own platforms—unlike larger platforms that often lock advisors into inflexible plans with functions and providers which they would not normally use. CircleBlack technology allows RIAs, RIA aggregators, Turnkey Asset Management Programs (TAMPs) and Custodians to:

Choose premium fintech providers through an open architecture

Seamlessly integrate with existing tools

Aggregate data from multiple custodians

"As a unified, 'best-of-breed' provider, CircleBlack addresses the limitations of today's wealth management industry," said Alex Sauickie, CircleBlack CEO and President. "We allow digitally progressive firms like Robertson Stephens to integrate their various technology providers to deliver a clean, sophisticated portal for their clients. By integrating the technologies with our platform, we are able to accelerate growth by ensuring their technology evolves as quickly as they do."

Robertson Stephens, a national wealth management firm that has quadrupled its assets since its inception in 2018, is committed to building a best-in-class digital experience for advisors and clients. With technology being a foundational and driving force of the firm's success, platforms like CircleBlack help enhance advisor workflows and experience, so that they can ultimately deliver better wealth solutions to their clients.

"Technology presents an ever-evolving opportunity to sharpen our competitive edge, boost our productivity, and strengthen our client relationships as we continue on an accelerated path of growth," said Vikram Chugh, COO of Robertson Stephens. "CircleBlack's platform allows us to provide an optimal client experience by aggregating all of their data in one location and providing advisors the ability to present their clients' personalized financial plans and actionable insights."

The partnership is one of several multi-year deals CircleBlack has signed recently as part of its own growth surge, orchestrated by a newly installed management team. In addition to expanding its domestic and international reach, it is growing and diversifying its solutions with the market's latest offerings. In addition to its current integrations for CRM, risk analytics and financial planning, CircleBlack is working to add popular applications for automated marketing, automated billing and payments, and investment portfolio building services that allow advisors to review client statements to identify problem areas of previous advisors.

About CircleBlack

CircleBlack, Inc. provides financial advisors with technology that aggregates data, integrates other financial applications seamlessly, manages data from multiple custodians and delivers actionable intelligence about client portfolios, helping advisors better manage clients' wealth while growing and deepening advisor-client relationships. CircleBlack provides a leading platform built for the digital age, with a web-based and mobile application that can be taken anywhere and accessed anytime. CircleBlack's solution leverages proprietary technology that helps sustain the Company's unique competitive advantages. CircleBlack believes in making wealth management better, for both the investor and the advisor. For more information about CircleBlack, visit https://www.circleblack.com.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County (CA); Austin (TX); Seattle (WA); Denver (CO) and Houston (TX) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Robertson Stephens only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. Robertson Stephens is a registered trademark of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC in the United States and elsewhere. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Allegretti, JConnelly

973-850-7341

[email protected]

SOURCE CircleBlack