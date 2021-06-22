CircleUp Announces Inner Circle

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleUp , a leading data insights company, today announces the launch of Inner Circle , a new community experience for all entrepreneurs. Inner Circle is a free, full suite of tools, resources, and live virtual events tailored for any high growth, private consumer brand.

Feedback from entrepreneurs shows that today's fastest growing private consumer brands struggle to access data-driven insights, industry introductions, and capital for growth. CircleUp believes access shouldn't be limited to size and budget, and Inner Circle solves these pain points by providing a targeted, efficient, and highly relevant solution that equips entrepreneurs with the best possible information for the least amount of time and money.

Inner Circle Benefits

Easy sign-up — sign-up takes less than two minutes on the redesigned CircleUp website

Inner Circle Forum access — ask questions and share learnings with other entrepreneurs

Curated service provider lists — access providers recommended by CPG leaders

Live virtual events — ability to attend live, curated events and gain valuable insights while networking with fellow entrepreneurs

Inner Circle Newsletter — get updates on live virtual events, entrepreneur insights, and more

In addition, those entrepreneurs that want more can soon enable data sharing within their account to gain even more access to tailored, company specific reports such as valuation tools and benchmarking data.

"At our core, CircleUp is a data insights company, so we created Inner Circle to leverage our resources and give entrepreneurs access to what was previously unattainable," said Jeff Butler, General Manager of CircleUp Credit. "With our Inner Circle community we are taking a huge step toward discovering and accelerating the growth of the world's best businesses."

Powered by Helio

Inner Circle leverages CircleUp's proprietary data and analytics platform Helio, which generates unique insights on consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and brands. It algorithmically identifies, classifies, and evaluates early-stage consumer companies to shine a light on breakout brands such as Liquid I.V. , IQBar , and Art of Sport.

CircleUp gathers data from hundreds of sources including:

Public data — gathered from publicly available sources, online and offline

Partnership data — gathered through relationships with various CircleUp partners

Practitioner data — aggregated data gathered from CircleUp entrepreneurs

This data allows CircleUp to track over two million brands over time across 18 billion data points meaning you get the breadth of possibility, the depth of potential, and the full picture of industry data. Helio is the underlying data engine that powers all insights which benefit participants of Inner Circle.

Refreshed CircleUp Website

In addition to introducing Inner Circle, CircleUp is also launching a refreshed website that aligns more closely with the modern, high growth brands that are served. With a focus on the entrepreneur, the new website was created to act as a portal for customers and prospective customers to interact with CircleUp in an easy manner. The new website shines a light on Helio, as well as provides unity and clarity between CircleUp's brand entities Helio, Equity, Credit, and Inner Circle, with easy ways to access each throughout the site. These launches are only made possible after CircleUp's years of navigating the CPG space and represents the latest demonstration of the power of Helio.

Inner Circle is now open to high growth CPG brands, with the first dynamic, live virtual event on July 13, 2021. Attendees will hear from entrepreneurs on how they've navigated inflection points of scaling their businesses and led their teams throughout the journey.

To join Inner Circle and sign up for the live virtual event, visit the sign-up page on the new CircleUp website.

About CircleUp:

Founded in 2009, CircleUp is a privately owned company on a mission to empower entrepreneurs with the funding and support that they need to thrive. Having facilitated investments for 500+ brands and counting, CircleUp uses their business technology platform, Helio, to increase the speed, quality, and objectivity of decision making in the private company landscape. Using a unique combination of data and machine learning technology, CircleUp makes it possible for underserved entrepreneurs to finally get the support they deserve. With a vast network of entrepreneurs, institutional investors, industry experts, and flexible financing solutions, CircleUp is shining a light on untapped human potential and transforming the world of private enterprise. For more information please visit: www.circleup.com .

