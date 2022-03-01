CircleUp Appoints Nick Brown President of CircleUp Credit Advisors

Prior to joining CircleUp Credit Advisors, Brown spent four years as Chief Risk Officer at OnDeck, where he grew a deep passion for supporting small businesses—leading him to CircleUp. With over 20 years of lending and fintech experience, Brown has also held leadership positions for global lenders, including Discover and Commonwealth Bank, giving him a deep understanding of the needs of small business borrowers. As President, he will focus on driving innovation and creating new credit offers that scale alongside early-stage brands, helping them to develop relationships with large retailers, access supplemental capital when raising equity, and avoid the dilution associated with equity-based capital.

"CircleUp is leading the path for elevating entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses with capital. I've seen first hand how powerful the impact of our credit solutions can be for early-stage companies," said Nick Brown, President of CircleUp Credit Advisors. "Having Helio as a unique data resource allows us to create the very best products for startups of any size. I am excited to work with the entire CircleUp team to support scaling businesses."

CircleUp Credit Advisors has disbursed more than $1.1 billion in loans with fewer than 0.5% losses since its inception in 2017. In 2021 the credit business experienced rapid growth with a 50% increase in daily outstanding principal balance.

CircleUp's Chief Executive Officer Nick Talwar said: "We are extremely excited to welcome Nick Brown to the CircleUp team. His deep expertise will accelerate our Credit business and bring a unique perspective on utilizing Helio's data to help private businesses reach their goals. I am looking forward to partnering with Nick to scale CircleUp Credit Advisors and support a diverse group of entrepreneurs."

About CircleUp

CircleUp is a private market data aggregation company that uses Helio, a proprietary AI software, to support its flagship venture fund, CircleUp Growth Partners, and credit business, CircleUp Credit Advisors. Over the last 10 years, CircleUp has supported more than 500 businesses through equity, capital, and community support, propelling some of the nation's breakout brands. CircleUp's advantage comes from using data, versus heuristics, to identify high-growth brands, resulting in a portfolio that is inclusive by nature. With a vast network of entrepreneurs, institutional investors, industry experts, and flexible financing solutions, CircleUp intends to shine a light on untapped human potential and transform the world of private enterprise. To learn more about CircleUp, please visit https://www.circleup.com/.

About CircleUp Credit Advisors

CircleUp Credit Advisors provides capital lending to growing consumer businesses. CircleUp Credit Advisors offers a range of products that support the unique needs of early-stage and high-growth brands. CircleUp's credit customers are supported by CircleUp's deep network of investors, retailers, and resource solutions to help accelerate growth at any stage. To learn more about CircleUp Credit Advisors, please visit https://www.circleup.com/credit/.

