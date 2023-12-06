Circon Energy announces execution of strategic Cooperation Agreement and Supply Agreement with Vow ASA

News provided by

Net Zero LLC; Circon Energy LLC

06 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON and MADRID and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circon Energy LLC ("Circon") and ReCO2, LLC ("ReCO2") recently signed a long-term Cooperation Agreement with Vow ASA ("Vow") while ReCO2 and Vow executed a long-term equipment Supply Agreement. Through these agreements Circon and its sister company ReCO2 have selected Vow to be its exclusive provider for large-scale Carbon Refinery® projects expected to break ground in the Caribbean in 2024.

Circon's business model provides energy transition within a circular economy to achieve sustainable development of renewable energy. This innovative paradigm advocates for a holistic and regenerative ecosystem where energy production, consumption and waste management are interconnected and optimized to minimize resource depletion and environmental harm.

ReCO2 was established to commercialize proven science, equipment, and technology to innovate transition from a waste disposal mindset into a sustainable circular economy. ReCO2 provides equipment to process feedstocks sourced from organic components of municipal solid wastes, plastics, end-of-life tires, storm debris, wood, and agricultural wastes into low-carbon fuels, biochar, recovered carbon black, and other coproducts.

Vow's advanced technologies and solutions enable industry decarbonization and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste, and end-of-life tires can be converted into clean energy, low-carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

"Our extensive due diligence and evaluation of global equipment suppliers proves Vow is the clear market leader.  With thousands of installations, deep-rooted commercialized technologies, and proven global scale, Vow is ideally situated to supply the foundation of our Carbon Refineries" said David L. Duren, Founder and CEO of Circon. "We look forward to a long-term engagement as we demonstrate true sustainability and environmental stewardship by building some of the world's largest decarbonization projects."

"From our position as provider of advanced environmental technology and circular solutions for more than two decades, Vow has grown to become a leading technology partner and equipment supplier to industry and infrastructure projects around the world. Among our current projects are Europe's largest biocarbon factory, a large-scale sewage treatment plant in Japan, and a complete biochar and renewable energy plan in Rhode Island. We are highly enthusiastic about the partnership with Circon and ReCO2, and the prospects of putting our technology to work to advance sustainable development of renewable energy in the Caribbean," stated Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow.

Circon has multiple projects under advanced development in the Caribbean, the first of which will deploy nineteen (19) lines of Vow's equipment to process feedstocks into lowcarbon fuels, biochar and recovered carbon black without any direct emissions. These low-carbon fuels will feed the adjacent renewable power generation facility and the remaining coproducts will be commercialized as "green" resources into the supply chain to complete the circular economy model.  This entire process is carbon negative and will produce substantial environmental credits.  Net Zero Holdings, LLC will monetize excess coproducts and register and monetize the environmental credits through an agreement with Circon.  Subject to the completion of final engineering and design works, ReCO2 anticipates executing a purchase order with Vow in the first quarter of 2024.

About Circon Energy

Circon is pioneering energy transition into a circular economy to meet unprecedented global energy demand and to reduce emissions.  Circon is dedicated to revolutionizing the energy landscape by harnessing the power of renewable resources.  Our process integrates proven science to rethink environmental stewardship by transforming used materials into efficient energy and repurposing resources to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. Circon is leading the way to eco-friendly energy production built on true financial, technical, and environmental sustainability. Circon is headquartered in The Woodlands Texas. 

For Further Information, please contact:

Fenwick How

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (281) 453-1850

Website:  www.CirconEnergy.com 

SOURCE Net Zero LLC; Circon Energy LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.