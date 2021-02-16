Circonus and Cloudbakers Announce Exclusive Partnership to Help Companies Monitor and Optimize Their Google Cloud Infrastructures

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , the monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, and Cloudbakers , a Google Cloud Premium Partner, today announced an exclusive partnership in which Cloudbakers will serve as the Google Cloud Platform reseller for Circonus, and Circonus will serve as the exclusive provider of GCP monitoring and analytics to Cloudbakers' customers. Cloudbakers' GCP expertise coupled with Circonus' powerful monitoring capabilities empower companies to more effectively optimize the health and performance of their entire GCP infrastructures.

Cloudbakers, a recent winner of the Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America, has experienced strong organic growth over the past decade while transforming hundreds of organizations with cloud-based data, application, and infrastructure modernization offerings. Cloudbakers' blend of technical skills and people skills helps clients adapt to the ever changing digital landscape, modernize their applications, and do so in a practical, cost effective manner. Cloudbakers "brings the cloud down to earth" for their clients.

Circonus' advanced analytics and monitoring platform enables real-time visibility of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of all applications, infrastructure, and containers in one unified platform. Built on a performant and proven time series database, the platform ingests, analyzes, and visualizes massive amounts of time-series data and provides unlimited scale, retention, storage.

Circonus' GCP monitoring solution includes a lightweight cloud agent to easily collect metrics from GCP, as well as in-application dashboards. Regardless of size, Circonus gives companies visibility of their entire GCP environment in real time. To quickly identify and resolve issues, customers can view anomalies; find disruptions, bottlenecks, and latencies; and recognize performance patterns.

"Organizations trust and rely on Cloudbakers to help them more easily achieve their most cost-effective and best-performing GCP environment. Successfully realizing this requires a combination of our GCP expertise along with the best technology solutions, and that's why we're excited to partner with Circonus," said Alan Miller, VP Google Cloud Sales at Cloudbakers. "We realized that Circonus' monitoring and analytics platform would give our customers the power, visibility, and flexibility they need to ensure the health and performance of their entire GCP infrastructures."

"We're seeing a significant acceleration of organizations moving their on-premises IT infrastructure to the public cloud," said Jason Bobb, VP Sales at Circonus. "But the cloud is complex, and most organizations can't realize its full benefits without expert help. With a decade of experience and fluency in the Google ecosystem, Cloudbakers is extremely well positioned to help organizations successfully navigate their GCP journeys. It was clear to us that their deep GCP knowledge and focus on customer satisfaction make them a valuable partner to Circonus."

About Circonus

Circonus is the monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise. Circonus delivers crystal-clear, real-time visibility of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of traditional infrastructure and cloud-based technologies in one powerful, unified platform. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way that telemetry data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise to drive smarter operations, deploy faster, make better decisions, and deliver mission-critical services with confidence. To learn more, visit www.circonus.com

About Cloudbakers

Cloudbakers is a Google Cloud Premier Partner that has been helping organizations successfully migrate, modernize and adopt cloud technologies for nearly a decade. Being one of only a few Google Cloud Premier Partners, our mix of 50% tech skills and 50% people skills means we bring together custom solutions and side-by-side support. Adopting and adapting to changing technology is a difference maker for any business– that's what Cloudbakers is here to help with. https://www.cloudbakers.com/

CONTACT: Colleen Martin, [email protected]

SOURCE Circonus